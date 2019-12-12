50 Gadgets and Gizmos for All of Your Tech-Obsessed Loved Ones
Unlike Ariel, true techies can never have enough gadgets and gizmos, whozits and whatzits galore. It's like an itch we just have to scratch. Technology continues to surprise us with new and innovative devices that help us live our best life — or just have fun. Looking to turn your home into a smart home? Trying to find the perfect gadget the entire family can benefit from? Need something cool to surprise your kids with that will keep them busy for hours? Well, stop looking! There's sure to be something right here for everyone on your list (including yourself). Check out these techie-loved products to charge up your gift-giving this holiday season.
Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant ($80): Go beyond the traditional alarm clock with this Google assisted smart clock. Control the lights in your home, see the weather, check your calendar and get traffic updates before you leave your bed.
LifeFuels ($179): Get the nutrients you need when you need them with this smart water bottle. Inside the bottle are three pods that dispense vitamins and nutrients throughout the day with the touch of a button or swipe in the app.
Nintendo Switch ($300): Gaming is for all ages and the Nintendo Switch is a great system for hours of family fun.
VTech KidiBuzz G2 ($90): Your little doesn't have to play on your phone anymore, they can play 40+ learning games, listen to music and take photos on this interactive kid-friendly device.
Stash Portable Battery Bank ($30): Don't let the activities of the day drain you. Stay charged with this stylish portable battery bank.
Cinemood ($400): Experience movie magic wherever you go with Cinemood, a portable smart mini-projector. Tiny but mighty, this projector is kid-friendly and an investment in nights of family fun. It's also on Mariah Carey's must-have list so obviously, we must-have, too.
Echo Dot Kids Edition ($70): Designed with kids in mind, children can ask Alexa to call Grandma, tell them a story, play music and other kid-friendly actions.
Lockly Secure Pro ($299-$329): Upgrade your home security with this smart lock. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, this lock can be operated by voice, mobile app, access code, fingerprint, or traditional key.
PlayShifu Orboot ($50): Make screen time educational with one of Shifu's interactive toys that mix education and entertainment together like this one that teaches children about different countries and cultures around the world.
Acu Palm ($85): After typing, texting and holding things all day, your hands could use a little TLC. Acu Palm offers a heated compression massage that ranges from your fingers to your wrist to help your hands recover after working them to the bone.
House of Marley Exodus Anc ($250): These eco-friendly noise cancelling headphones carry a 28-hour battery life with active noise cancellation and 80 hours without. You'll be able to enjoy hours of music and entertainment without having to charge.
Luigi's Mansion 3 ($60): Kids will have fun zapping ghosts and beef up their problem-solving skills in the process.
Singing Machine Official Carpool Karaoke ($60): Turn road trips into concert tours with carpool karaoke.
Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer W/ Zink Zero Ink Technology & Built-In Bluetooth ($140): One of the biggest problems with some instant cameras is that the picture never comes out exactly the way you planned. With Polaroid's pocket printer, you can get instant prints of your fave photos from your cell phone; problem solved.
Scuf Vantage 2 ($170): Create your own unique gaming experience by using this fully customizable controller. The Vantage 2 can not only be customized visually by choosing one of the 60 designs available, but you can customize the weight, thumbstick sensitivity, and more.
Moodo Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser Bundle ($100): Load up four scents at a time to mix and match the aroma you need, when you need it, for your bedroom, living room, or office.
Boolean Box ($170): Watch as your child builds their very own computer.
Bluetooth Shower Speaker ($30): Shower karaoke anyone?
Tanoshi 2-in-1 Kids Computer ($190): This child's laptop/tablet combo comes with preloaded educational games and apps and parental controls so kids can have fun and parents don't have to worry about their cyber safety.
LED Fitness Data Smart Rope ($80): Track your jump count, calories burned and workout times with this smart rope. Stay motivated with training sessions and compete with your friends to stay motivated.
Pictionary Air ($20): Game night just got elevated. Pictionary Air is classic game with a tech upgrade. Draw in the air and see it on the TV, your phone, or both.
Indy ($85): Zone out in these water-resistant earbuds by Skull Candy that are great for music and calls.
Schatzii Smart Cloth 10pk ($50): May your picture always be pristine with these smart cloths. You can use them on your glasses too.
C by GE Full Color Bulbs ($30): Make daily chores and homework fun by scheduling each with a different color using these smart light bulbs.
Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit ($80): Use your child's love for Disney to get them started with coding.
Universal Grip Band Metallic Rose Gold ($15): Tired of your phone falling on your face? Use this multi-functional phone grip & stand. It's easy to apply and doesn't leave a sticky residue.
UBTECH JIMU Robot Mythical Series: Firebot Kit ($130): Your little builder will love spending hours building their own robot.
Network Case ($28): Use MyTagalongs' signature pink pouch to keep your chords in one place.
Adjustable Neck Smartphone Mount ($12): Go hands free while catching up on all your latest shows with this phone mount.
Wally Dual USB Wall Charger + Standard AC Outlet ($40): We all know the struggle of too many devices and not enough outlets. Charge all your devices at once with this dual wall charger that comes with two USB ports so you don't have to play the switching game anymore.
Legacybox ($60 and up): Transfer retro to digital with Legacybox. Send in your VHS tapes, film reels and photo prints, and have them digitized for a sentimental gift you can share with the whole family.
Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer ($100): This wearable reminder will train you to have better posture in no time.
GE Lighting 93100352 LED + Speaker ($43): Make your home sing with GE's bluetooth enabled smart bulbs with built in speakers.
Jammy Guitar + Detachable Frame ($450): Rock out wherever you happen to be with this digital guitar.
Lovebox Messenger ($100): Send a digital love note to your S.O. through an app and they display in this beech wood box. Watch your loved one light up when they receive a new message alert.
Hot Wheels id Smart Track Kit ($180): This ain't the same Hot Wheels you once knew. With the smart track, you can build, race, and beat in-app challenges. You can also build and beat more than 20 layout designs with 16 assorted track pieces.
InstaShiatsu Foot Massager with Air Compression & Heat ($200): Your piggies will get a kick out of this foot massager.
Tovala Gen 2 Smart Steam WiFi Countertop Oven ($300): The scan-to-cook technology on this countertop oven not only saves time but takes a lot of guess work out of cooking.
Tap Strap 2 Wearable Keyboard ($200): Control your smart devices with this single-handed all in one wearable keyboard.
Pocketalk ($300): Communicate with anyone with this two-way translator, great for everyday use and travel.
WS1 Immersive Wearable Speaker ($300): This wireless speaker rests on top of your shoulders and packs the same vibrations and full sounds of other bluetooth speakers to make you feel like you're actually inside the movie or front row at the concert.
Smoko Boba Tea AirPods Case ($15): Store your AirPods in a compact reminder of your fave drinks.
Wynd Plus Smart Portable Personal Air Purifier ($200): This compact purifier is great for night stands, desks or your suitcase to carry with you wherever you travel.
Arlo Video Doorbell ($149): Keep track of who comes and goes at your front door with this video doorbell that notifies you when motion is detected in front and receive a call when your doorbell is pressed. You can also keep watch over all of those Amazon packages that are left on your porch during the day.
Sony Digital Paper ($448): Go paperless by taking notes on this low glare screen with a texture that feels just like real paper.
Retractable Stay Positive Charging Cord ($30): Cute keychain + charging cord = winning.
Courant Catch 2 ($80): Charge all your devices at once with this multi-device wireless charging pad.
Adonit Note+ ($70): An alternative to the Apple pen, the Adonit Note+ allows for up to 10 hours of continuous note-taking or artistry along with programmable short cuts.
Sunpak Ultimate Vlogging Kit ($150): For the friend who has always wanted to start a vlog, gift them with a quality filming setup.
Side Trak ($300): Busy bees will appreciate this attachable portable dual screen that works with your laptop.
