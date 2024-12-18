10 "Outdated" Fashion Trends For 2025 That Are Totally Cringe (But You're Probably Still Wearing)
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Fashion trends come and go, but not all of them are missed. Just like outdated shoes or makeup, there are some things we'd rather leave in our confused or wild party days. From thinking it was cute to wear teeny vests to not caring if our boobs spilled out of scarf tops, we cringe every time we think of these 10 nostalgic things we used to wear.
We're also sure you happily wore one or few of them at some point. Like us, it's possibly you have a relic from the past stuffed in the deepest part of your closet.
All we can say is that we sincerely hope you don't plan to wear any of these cringey fashion trends next year!
Here are the 10 outdated fashion trends you definitely need to retire for 2025!
1. Cropped Vests
You didn't have to look far if you wanted to spot a celeb wearing a variation of a vest. From under boob designs to cropped versions, they used to dominate fashion. We're willing to bet you even wore the latter in middle or high school. If think we've been sneaking to look at your closet, we haven't nor are we psychic.
We know you had at least one cropped vest because we did too. Some of us had a punk rock era while others thought we were adopted the business casual style that seemed appropriate for our younger selves. Needless to say, this trend won't cut it in 2025.
2. Ponchos
If you didn't own a poncho when you were younger, what were you doing? It was one of the 'it girl' trends that dominated whether you were deemed stylish or not, and guess who couldn't get enough of wearing it? Us...and maybe you too!
Thankfully, we've outgrown our desire to be seen in something that wouldn't get us in trouble at church because we realize it's actually not flattering. Besides, the goal is to let your outfit shine without hiding it under a shapeless garment.
3. Scarf Tops
Unless you're headed to a festival or vacationing somewhere where wearing minimal clothing isn't given a side eye, scarf tops are to be left in the past. We actually don't have the words to describe just how much we'd prefer for you to wear everything BUT this trend. Since we're currently glitching, we'll say that we'd prefer to see you wear a poncho in 2025 before you try to revive this.
4. Shorter Leather Jackets
This is more of our more controversial takes, but we'll say it anyway: shorter leather jackets don't belong in your closest in 2025. They were great when we were in college, but now? It just seems like they're reserved for 20-year-olds who are still trying to figure out who and what they want to be in life. An oversized, vintage-esque option always looks best!
5. Puffy Faux Fur Coats
Sigh, It seems like everyone wanted their hands on a faux fur coat, but we think this is one of the most outdated fashion trends. It looks like it belongs to the street style during 2016-2018's fashion weeks. While we're add it, please don't pair it with anything camo if you decide this is one thing you're not ready to give up yet.
6. Low Rise Jeans & Skirts
All we can think about when we see super low rise jeans or skirts are our middle school days. Unfortunately, we saw too many pairs of thongs being exposed because of this style and it scarred us! Unlike other styles we've mentioned, we're adamant that you shouldn't pass 'go' for the sake of reviving low rise anything. Gen Z may say otherwise, but let's just let these lie where they belong: the 2000s.
7. White Sunglasses
Sunglasses are a cute way to spice up your outfit when you're looking for an accessory that doesn't feel distracting. BUT, it's possible to still get that wrong if you're wearing sunglasses that have glaring frames. They're known for making a statement, but not in a good way. Let's leave the white sunnies behind, please!
8. Page Boy Hats
We're sure you can pull of a great page boy hat, but it's the quickest way for most stylish people to wonder if you're trying to hold on to a time where they made everyone look great.
Sigh...Okay, we're just not a fan of this trend, and find that it may unintentionally age you.
9. Overdone Ruffles
Unless you're trying to show Lord Farquaad you would make an excellent wife, leave the overdone ruffles alone! They're not going to make anyone look good even if you've pulled them off in the past. Honestly, the above outfit would be really cute if it weren't for the layered ruffles around the neck so let this be a lesson to keep them in the past.
10. Tiny Denim Shorts
"Who wears short shorts?" Well, we used to before we realized that they're not the most stylish option. They're great for summer vacation or days where you want to give your legs breathing room, but we don't think they should be a part of your everyday uniform anymore. There's other denim styles you can rely on like balloon jeans, dresses, or even longline shorts!
