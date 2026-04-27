Rare Beauty's Neutral Eye Collection is a Summer Beauty Must-Have

I have been a Rare Beauty fanatic since day 1. Not only does Selena Gomez's beauty company do good (their Rare Impact Fund helps raise money for mental health), but every product makes me feel good (and I wear my lip oil literally every day). And the new Neutral Eye Collection is no exception. I got to try out the products for a weekend makeup routine that made me feel literally so beautiful. Let's break these products down.

My collection included the Essential Neutrals Eyeshadow Palette and the Brown Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner . The liner and mascara are genuinely some of my favorite products on the market because of how easy they are to use; the felt tip of the eyeliner is so precise it feels difficult to even mess up!

I have finally figured out that my specific coloring means warmer shades look good on me; so the golds and browns in the eyeshadow palette were exactly what I was looking for. I'm a sucker for the classic shimmer on the lid + medium shade in the crease + darker shade in the outer corner combo.

And it's the perfect summer makeup look!

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

It's also super easy for me to feel like I'm wearing too much eyeshadow, and like I don't look like myself. But the colors in the Rare Beauty Neutral Eye Collection were so easy to build, and they added dimension to my eyes without making me look like I was going out for a night on the town — this look was perfect for a Sunday afternoon!

I did a mix of Shimmering Sands and Finest Fizz on my lid, with Caramel Crème in the crease and just a bit of Maroon Mood on the outside corners. If you are looking for something more smokey or intense, you can add even more of the darker colors — yet another reason this palette feels so versatile. I did add a little bit of the Evening Espresso to my lash line as a base for the eyeliner. Voilà!

This week is another week full of meetings, interviews, and red carpets, and I can't wait to show off my brand new makeup.