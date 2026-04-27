I Accidentally Created The Creamiest Matcha Lemonade (It Only Requires 3 Ingredients)

As a work-from-home-er, I turn a little bit feral once the clock strikes 3 p.m. If I’m not relying on a fridge cig (AKA a crispy Diet Coke) or scouring for a savory snack, it’s highly likely I’m concocting a fun beverage myself. That’s how I accidentally created what I'm crowning as the drink of the summer. It's a fresh take on matcha lemonade and takes just a few minutes to make.

Meredith Holser

Behold my creamy matcha lemonade—a delightfully refreshing, subtly caffeinating, and painfully easy mid-workday fix. It only calls for three simple ingredients, too. I had honestly stumbled across the concoction whilst blankly exploring the depths of my fridge on a Thursday afternoon where the day was dragging on. It may sound crazy, but my discovery truly transformed that Thursday (and every subsequent weekday).

This creamy matcha lemonade is a scrumptious alternative to any other afternoon beverage, in my opinion. Oftentimes, coffee feels too harsh to guzzle down at 3 p.m., whereas a traditional tea lacks... luster.

The creamy matcha lemonade, on the other hand, allows you to get your caffeine in (via matcha powder) without feeling like your body took a screenshot. Pair it with a cold and creamy lemonade base, and your desk drink game just got a huge upgrade.