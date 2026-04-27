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I Accidentally Created The Creamiest Matcha Lemonade (It Only Requires 3 Ingredients)

Creamy Matcha Lemonade Recipe For Summer
Meredith Holser
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 27, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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As a work-from-home-er, I turn a little bit feral once the clock strikes 3 p.m. If I’m not relying on a fridge cig (AKA a crispy Diet Coke) or scouring for a savory snack, it’s highly likely I’m concocting a fun beverage myself. That’s how I accidentally created what I'm crowning as the drink of the summer. It's a fresh take on matcha lemonade and takes just a few minutes to make.

Scroll on for the full creamy matcha lemonade recipe!

Creamy Matcha Lemonade Recipe For Summer

Meredith Holser

Behold my creamy matcha lemonade—a delightfully refreshing, subtly caffeinating, and painfully easy mid-workday fix. It only calls for three simple ingredients, too. I had honestly stumbled across the concoction whilst blankly exploring the depths of my fridge on a Thursday afternoon where the day was dragging on. It may sound crazy, but my discovery truly transformed that Thursday (and every subsequent weekday).

This creamy matcha lemonade is a scrumptious alternative to any other afternoon beverage, in my opinion. Oftentimes, coffee feels too harsh to guzzle down at 3 p.m., whereas a traditional tea lacks... luster.

The creamy matcha lemonade, on the other hand, allows you to get your caffeine in (via matcha powder) without feeling like your body took a screenshot. Pair it with a cold and creamy lemonade base, and your desk drink game just got a huge upgrade.

Creamy Matcha Lemonade Recipe For Summer

Meredith Holser

Without further ado, here’s the full recipe for my creamy matcha lemonade.

Ingredients:

Directions:

  1. Make one serving of matcha and set aside. (Here are my top tips for making the perfect serving!)
  2. Pour lemonade into a tall glass with ice. Leave enough room for the matcha to ‘float’ on top.
  3. Add about 1 tablespoon of the creamer to the lemonade and mix.
  4. Finally, top the drink with the serving of matcha you made. Stir and enjoy!

Notes:

  • You can use any lemonade you like, but I used Simply Light Lemonade to cut back on sugar. It still delivers all the flavor and sweetness you’d expect from a full-sugar one.
  • I think the Chobani creamer is non-negotiable for this recipe. It’s perfectly creamy, plus the coconut notes work very well with the matcha. If you’re dairy-free, the Coconut Creamer from Trader Joe’s would be a great substitution.
This comes out so refreshing. The picturesque result is just an added bonus. From long workdays to weekend pick-me-ups, I promise it’ll impress. Plus, with National Matcha Day on May 2, 2026, it’s an easy way to celebrate without overspending at a café.

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