I’ve made it almost every day this week.
I Accidentally Created The Creamiest Matcha Lemonade (It Only Requires 3 Ingredients)
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
As a work-from-home-er, I turn a little bit feral once the clock strikes 3 p.m. If I’m not relying on a fridge cig (AKA a crispy Diet Coke) or scouring for a savory snack, it’s highly likely I’m concocting a fun beverage myself. That’s how I accidentally created what I'm crowning as the drink of the summer. It's a fresh take on matcha lemonade and takes just a few minutes to make.
Scroll on for the full creamy matcha lemonade recipe!
Meredith Holser
Behold my creamy matcha lemonade—a delightfully refreshing, subtly caffeinating, and painfully easy mid-workday fix. It only calls for three simple ingredients, too. I had honestly stumbled across the concoction whilst blankly exploring the depths of my fridge on a Thursday afternoon where the day was dragging on. It may sound crazy, but my discovery truly transformed that Thursday (and every subsequent weekday).
This creamy matcha lemonade is a scrumptious alternative to any other afternoon beverage, in my opinion. Oftentimes, coffee feels too harsh to guzzle down at 3 p.m., whereas a traditional tea lacks... luster.
The creamy matcha lemonade, on the other hand, allows you to get your caffeine in (via matcha powder) without feeling like your body took a screenshot. Pair it with a cold and creamy lemonade base, and your desk drink game just got a huge upgrade.
Meredith Holser
Without further ado, here’s the full recipe for my creamy matcha lemonade.
Ingredients:
- Matcha powder + water
- Lemonade
- Chobani Toasted Coconut Vanilla Creamer
Directions:
- Make one serving of matcha and set aside. (Here are my top tips for making the perfect serving!)
- Pour lemonade into a tall glass with ice. Leave enough room for the matcha to ‘float’ on top.
- Add about 1 tablespoon of the creamer to the lemonade and mix.
- Finally, top the drink with the serving of matcha you made. Stir and enjoy!
Notes:
- You can use any lemonade you like, but I used Simply Light Lemonade to cut back on sugar. It still delivers all the flavor and sweetness you’d expect from a full-sugar one.
- I think the Chobani creamer is non-negotiable for this recipe. It’s perfectly creamy, plus the coconut notes work very well with the matcha. If you’re dairy-free, the Coconut Creamer from Trader Joe’s would be a great substitution.
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