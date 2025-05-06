The 8 Best Shows To Watch On Paramount+ In May

Paramount+ never fails to deliver exciting & engaging shows (and not just because of Taylor Sheridan's ever-expanding Yellowstone universe). While we wait for The Madison to hit our screens, here are the best shows you can stream on the platform this month! You won't want to miss 'em, trust me.

Here are the best shows to watch on Paramount+ in May 2025.

1. The Chi season 7 — Stream on Paramount+ May 16, 2025 Sandy Morris/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME The Chi might be entering its seventh season, but there are plenty of new challenges and rivalries in store. And these ladies are figuring out that only one queen will reign. The Chi season 7 stars Emmett Washington, Kevin Williams, Jada Washington, Jake Taylor, Stanley "Papa" Jackson, Kiesha Williams, Victor "Trig" Taylor, Otis "Douda" Perry, Phylicia Rashad, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Karrueche Tran.

2. Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 — Stream on Paramount+ May 8, 2025 Michael Yarish/Paramount+ Six months after Elias Voit was attacked in jail, season 3 of this Paramount+ show sees the BAU trying to stop his followers from going crazy on the dark web...and that means partnering with Elias himself. Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 stars Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Joe Mantegna, Zach Gilford, A. J. Cook, Adam Rodriguez, Paget Brewster, and Ryan-James Hatanaka.

3. SkyMed season 3 — Stream on Paramount+ May 15, 2025 Pief Weyman/Paramount+ Season 3 of SkyMed is coming soon and it'll pick up right where season 2 left off: with a medical emergency, and there are plenty of rescues and romance on the horizon. SkyMed season 3 stars Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Mercedes Morris, Thomas Elms, Kheon Clarke, Sydney Kuhne, Aaron Ashmore, “Ace” Aason Nadjiwon, Emilia McCarthy, Braeden Clarke, Anthony Grant, and Nicola Correia-Damude.

4. FBI True season 7 — Stream on Paramount+ May 20, 2025 FBI True/See It Now Studios See unreleased investigation materials and hear stories that have never been told in this true crime documentary show that you won't be able to stop thinking about. This season features episodes about everything from being held at gunpoint to explosive weapons. FBI True season 7 is coming to Paramount+ soon.

5. Couples Therapy season 4, part 2 — Stream on Paramount+ May 23, 2025 Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Get a front row seat to Dr. Orna Guralnik, psychologist and psychoanalyst, and her approach to couples therapy — and how to handle conflict. I'll be taking notes, for sure. Couples Therapy is hosted by Dr. Orna Guralnik.

6. Happy Face — New episodes on Paramount+ every Thursday Victoria Will/Paramount+ Melissa has to face her father (who turned out to be the infamous Happy Face Killer) after decades of separation when she realizes an innocent man might pay the price for her dad's crimes. Happy Face premieres March 20 and stars Annaleigh Ashford, Dennis Quaid, James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, and Benjamin Mackey.

7. 1883 — Stream on Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ If you've already rewatched 1923, then tune into 1883. The show features a young Spencer (played by Brandon Sklenar in the sequel) but mainly revolves around his parents James and Margaret (played by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, iconic!) as they move their family out West. 1883 stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert.

8. School Spirits — Stream on Paramount+ Katie Yu/Paramount+ This Paramount+ show follows teenage Maddie, who's stuck in the afterlife trying to figure out how she got there in the first place. Catch up while we wait for School Spirits season 3! School Spirits stars Peyton List, Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, and Milo Manheim.

