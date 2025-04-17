'1923' Fans Are Really Not Happy With THAT Death In The '1923' Season 2 Ending

Major spoilers for 1923 season 2.

If you're still reeling from the 1923 season 2 ending — and Alex's death — then you're not alone. I, for one, will never be okay with the decision to give Alex a miserable journey before killing her off. It doesn't feel empowering or poetic at all, it's just plain sad. And so many 1923 fans agree.

"Season two is total let down. Great acting. Terrible writing," a TikTok user commented on my interview with actress Julia Schlaepfer, while another said Alex and Spencer's (Brandon Sklenar) relationship "was the only thing that made 1923 good." Sigh.

Here are some fan reactions to Alex's death in 1923 season 2 — and a breakdown of exactly what happened.





What happened to Alex in 1923? Lauren Smith/Paramount+ Alex spent of all 1923 season 2 trying to get to Montana to reunite with Spencer and his family — and after learning she was pregnant in the premiere, she knew she was running out of time to travel. After making friends with Hillary and Paul, and then getting stranded in a snowstorm, Alex is left to freeze to death. But miracle of miracles! Spencer's train passes her at just the right moment and the couple is reunited...right before we realize just how bad Alex's frostbitten fingers and toes are. The distress causes Alex to give birth to her baby at six months instead of nine months, and then she ends up dying from the effects of the cold. "I was spoiled on what happens in the series finale of 1923, & I will not being watching s2 after all," one X user said. "We waited YEARS for Spencer & Alex to reunite & that’s how their story ends?? Alex was tortured episode after episode & that’s how Taylor rewards her?? I despise him & this show." "Feel like I need to sue everyone for the series finale of #1923 Alex went through so much, way too much," another X user added. "Then it just ends like that!!! Oh I’m so heartbroken for her and for Spencer."

Where was Spencer at the end of 1923? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Spencer was with Alex until their train pulled into the station, and he left to go defend the ranch. After wiping out all of Whitfield's men in one go, he hurried back to the hospital and was able to lie in bed with Alex and the baby before Alex passed.

Does Alex lose her hands and feet in 1923? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Alex does get frostbite at the end of 1923, but she refuses to go through with any amputation, and ends up dying from the impact on her body. And fans can't quite come to terms with the decision from a storytelling perspective. "Sucks that Taylor Sheridan wrote such a bad ending with so many plot holes that no one is talking about the actors and their talent, just the terrible writing," one TikTok user commented. "Sheridan has to let women in the writers room," a Reddit user added, pointing out how incredible it would have been to see Alex and Spencer take over Yellowstone in Cara and Jacob's place in the upcoming 1944 show. "He screwed up by not letting Alex and Spencer run the ranch into 1944." Other Reddit users think it's ableist for Alex to so adamantly refuse a life with physical disabilities, but one post encourages fans to think from a different perspective. "I'm disabled and I sure [can believe she'd refuse amputation]. You see how hard life was in 1923 for the able bodied it's gonna be 1000% harder for a disabled person in that era, I wouldn't wish it on anybody," they said. "Her taking that route actually made sense. People don't understand day to day disability and not having independence until you live it. You are a burden on top of burdens and that will mess with your head. Not even going to get into how disability literally changes who you are as a person..."

Do Spencer and Alex have children? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Yes, Alex gives birth to their son John in the 1923 season 2 finale, but we'll have to wait and see if their son is the father to Kevin Costner's John Dutton III. “I guess we’ll have to wait for 1944," Brandon Sklenar told THR. "Hopefully, they’ll reveal that in the first episode, and we won’t have to wait an entire series for confirmation of who John Dutton III’s grandfather is.” “I think Taylor [Sheridan] is keeping it secretive for a reason," Michelle Randolph added.

Why does Spencer think Whitfield killed Alex? Trae Patton/ Paramount+ Spencer blamed Whitfield for Alex's death because of Whitfield essentially waging war on the Dutton family and forcing Spencer to come home. If Spencer hadn't had to leave Africa, then he wouldn't have been separated from Alex and she wouldn't have had to travel by herself.

Let us know your thoughts on the 1923 season 2 ending on TikTok. And check out why What To Know About 1923 Season 3 — & The Duttons' Future for more.