The 14 Worst Rom-Coms Of All Time — Including One That Has A 3 Percent Rating

We all have our favorite romantic movies, and it totally depends on your personality. When Harry Met Sally lovers might feel at home in the city, while 13 Going On 30 viewers might believe in friendship-turned-more, and Twisters fans just really love Glen Powell (Yes I count this as a rom-com!! You can't tell me otherwise!!). No matter what your go-to flick is, romantic movies literally have one job: make you feel like love is possible. But unfortunately, these rom-coms do the opposite, and left viewers wishing they'd never sat down to watch a movie in the first place.

Here are the 13 worst rom-coms of all time. They're so bad, they almost made me stop believing in love.

1. Maybe I Do (2023) — On Hulu Vertical Entertainment When people ask me what my least favorite movie is, this one always tops the list. The film follows a nearly-engaged Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), who introduce their parents to one another...and realize both couples (Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy) have been cheating on their spouses with each other. It's so messy and cynical and left me feeling hopeless instead of hopeful. And based on the 31 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 5/10 IMDb rating, I'm not the only one.

2. Down To You (2000) — On Paramount+ Miramax College students Al (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Imogen (Julia Stiles) fall hard for each other when they meet, but it wouldn't be a rom-com without some random conflict trying to keep them apart. And in Down to You, that includes a porn star (Selma Blair) who's trying to get some quality alone time with Al. I love Julia, but considering this movie only has a 3 percent RT rating and a 5/10 IMDb score, this is probably one you can skip.

3. Because I Said So (2007) — On Starz Universal Pictures Despite the fact this cast is incredible, Because I Said So is one of the worst rom-coms ever. Daphne (Diane Keaton) loves her three daughters more than anything. But when her youngest Milly (Mandy Moore) brings home the wrong guy again, Daphne gets in the middle and sends out a personal ad on Milly's behalf. Not even costars Lauren Graham and Piper Perabo can save this movie, which has a 3 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.6/10 on IMDb.

4. Gigli (2003) — Rent on Amazon Prime Sony Pictures Releasing After Gigli's (Ben Affleck) plans to kidnap a young man get messed up, he meets gangster Ricki (Jennifer Lopez), who's there to help. And, of course, romance makes this movie messier than it already is. This movie might have introduced Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but it makes our worst rom-com list thanks to its 6 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 2.6/10 IMDb rating.

5. Mother of the Bride (2024) — On Netflix Netflix This new Netflix rom-com follows mother-daughter duo Lana (Brooke Shields) and Emma (Miranda Cosgrove), who travel to Thailand for Emma's wedding. While the nuptials are enough of a surprise, Lana is totally unprepared for Emma's future father-in-law to be the man who broke her heart all those years ago. Sorry, y'all, it's giving Rufus & Lily and Dan & Serena dating at the same time, just...tropical. Mother of the Bridehas a 4.8/10 on IMDb and a 13 percent on RT.

6. The Merry Gentlemen (2024) — On Netflix Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix While we're on the Netflix train, let's talk about The Merry Gentlemen. I know this isn't The Worst Christmas Movies Ever, but I couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk about this wild movie. When Ashley (Britt Robertson) learns her parents' restaurant is closing, she orchestrates a male dance revue to bring in some extra cash. But based on the 4.8/10 IMDb rating and 41 percent RT score, it doesn't quite capture the Magic Mike of it all. Nonetheless, I'll watch anything with Chad Michael Murray.

7. Mr. Wrong (1996) — Rent On Amazon Prime Touchstone Pictures Martha (Ellen DeGeneres) really wants to get married, and it looks like Whitman's (Bill Pullman) the perfect man. But the more Martha learns about him, the more she wants to break up with him. Unfortunately he won't take no for an answer. This flick has a 7 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and 3.6/10 on IMDb.

8. New Year's Eve (2011) — Rent on Amazon Prime Warner Bros. Pictures I'm dreaming of the day we have another ensemble rom-com like New Year's Day, which stars Jon Bon Jovi, Katherine Heigl, Lea Michele, Ashton Kutcher, Halle Berry, Robert De Niro, Jessica Biel, Abigail Breslin, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Zac Efron. Unfortunately, not even the cast could save this from our worst rom-coms list, thanks to its 7 percent RT score and 5.6/10 IMDb rating.

9. First Daughter (2004) — Rent on YouTube 20th Century Fox Ouch, this one hurts a little bit because I love this movie! But the facts don't lie. First Daughter follows the president's daughter Samantha (Katie Holmes) as she tries to have a normal college existence, and winds up falling for James (Mark Blucas), who she doesn't realize is actually an undercover agent. Somehow this only has an 8 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and a 5.2/10 IMDb rating.

10. Sex and the City 2 (2010) — Stream on Max Craig Blankenhorn/MMIX New Line Productions, Inc. Sex and the City might be one of the most iconic TV shows of all time. Unfortunately this movie, which finds Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) in Abu Dhabi, isn't. The movie only has a 16 percent RT score and 4.5/10 IMDb rating.

11. Crossroads (2002) — Stream on Netflix Paramount Pictures Three childhood BFF's, Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoe Saldana), and Mimi (Taryn Manning), go on a roadtrip to breathe life into their friendship, and reconnect with their dreams. But with its 3.8/10 IMDb rating and 15 percent RT score, a lot of people feel like the movie sucks the life out of viewers instead.

12. Cinderella (2021) — Stream on Prime Video Kerry Brown/Prime Video My oh my. Will we ever run out of Cinderella adaptations? Viewers did not like this new musical version, which reimagines Ella as a future fashion designer, and the 4.4/10 IMDb rating and 41 percent RT score prove it. Camila Cabello stars as the title role opposite Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel.

13. Material Girls (2006) Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures This riches-to-rags story follows two sisters (Hilary Duff & Haylie Duff) who have to save their father's cosmetics company when a huge scandal threatens to destroy everything. Material Girls might be loosely based on Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, but judging by the 4 percent RT score and 4/10 IMDb rating, it has a lot less wit. It's not currently streaming, but maybe that's not actually a bad thing.

14. From Justin to Kelly (2003) — Rent on Amazon Prime 20th Century Fox Justin (Justin Guarini) and his friends set off for spring break in Fort Lauderdale, where he immediately falls for Kelly (Kelly Clarkson). The only problem? Kelly's friend Alexa (Katherine Bailess) is doing everything she can to keep them apart. Oh, did I mention it's a musical? If that's not a warning sign, the movie's 1.9/10 IMDb rating and 8 percent Rotten Tomatoes score definitely is.

What do you think the worst rom-com ever made is? Let us know on Facebook!