4 Ways Watching The Paris Olympics IRL Is Totally Different Than On TV
There's a mixture of anticipation and excitement as you approach any arena, whether you're going to a sports game, a concert, or any kind of performance. However, knowing that you're about to watch an Olympic event with your own eyes is something else entirely.
By some stroke of random luck, I've had the opportunity to spend the summer in Paris during the 2024 Olympics. Okay, my French grandmother needed some grandaughterly help, but still — I'm here! And what are the odds she would need that THIS summer of all summers?
Initially, I had no intention of attending the Olympics, and was rather peeved that the city would become a chaotic mess with all the tourists and infrastructure being built to host this worldwide celebration. But when the opportunity arose for me to attend beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower Stadium (and for only $30, no less!), I just couldn't pass it up.
As a former high school volleyball player, I marched into the stadium more excited than ever. The sun was shining, the vibes were high, and the views were breathtaking.
Morgan Legret
Once we sat down, the game started almost immediately. I kept thinking to myself how intimate the stadium felt. I mean, I’m at arguably one of the most important sports competitions in the world, and my college football stadium is bigger than this. As a result, you can’t help but feel grateful to be there.
For beach volleyball, you get to see two games. We started off by watching Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa from Brazil and Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho from Australia. In each of the three sets, the first team to reach 21 points wins. The first set went to Brazil, Australia took the lead in the second set, and ultimately won the game in the last set. As I watched them, I was sweating my butt off in the stands, thinking to myself how hot the athletes must be.
Morgan Legret
Between points, or when the players took breaks for water and shade, there were two main 'hype men' or MCs who really got the crowd going. We did the wave, we danced, we waved our flags, and just all around celebrated our respective countries. It was so beautiful to watch everyone being so prideful and patriotic, regardless of whether or not their team was on the field. We even got a visit from Phryge (the 2024 Olympic mascot and my favorite part, personally), who made his appearance as the crowd roared for the little red hat.
Morgan Legret
The second game was Spain vs. Switzerland. I was very excited for this because I have some skin in the game — my grandma is half Spanish and I have a lot of friends from there, so I rooted for España in solidarity! Liliana Fernandez and Paula Soria of Spain faced off against Swiss players Nina Brunner and Tanja Huberli. I was on the edge of my seat the entire game, but ultimately Switzerland took home the win in the first two sets.
This experience is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I feel extremely lucky to have witnessed such solidarity in a world of uncertainty and division. Not to mention, the incredible athleticism and sportsmanship displayed by these women (go girlbosses!) and what they're doing for their respective countries.
It is really true what they say: nothing compares to the real thing. Here are three ways watching the Olympics IRL are so different than watching it on TV.
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
1. Phryge is even cuter than pictures can do justice
If you're wondering what exactly Phryge, the Olympic mascot, really is — you're not alone. According to the Associated Press, it's been top of mind for a ton of Olympic-goers. And while it may look strange to some, it's actually a personified version of the "bonnet phrygien," a hat often worn to represent the revolutionary efforts in 1780s France. Regardless of the history, though, he was just adorable — basically the cute, less sassy younger sibling to the Duolingo owl.
2. The hype men are way better than commercial breaks
Instead of ads for cars and Coca-cola, when there are breaks in the games, hype me take the stage! They encourage group activities like the wave and other dances while the athletes towel off and grab some water. I honestly had such a good time while they kept us activated and excited!
Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
3. The games are way more intimate than the TV can show
There's something that feels so larger-than-life about the Olympics — and they really are in terms of the energy and excitement. But when it comes to the actual stadium, the entire experience felt intimate. Like I said before, the whole space felt smaller than some high school stadiums, so everyone was close to the action. Meanwhile, when I've watched other matches at home, I felt so detached and far away from it all...almost like it was this abstract thing that was happening, but wasn't particularly concrete.
4. Seeing the camaraderie amongst every country was electric
Even though everyone's specific teams and countries weren't necessarily represented in the matches at hand, the entire crowd pridefully waved their countries flags and cheered on the athletes in front of them alike. It was so incredibly different than being at home where you cheer with your friends and family, likely only watching specific events and usually for the same team. I adored seeing how it didn't matter where you were from or what the match was — everyone was happy to be here and cheer for the Olympics of it all.
BRB while I plot my way into the 2028 L.A. Olympics!
Header image via Lars Baron/Getty Images