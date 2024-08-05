How To Make The Viral Olympic Chocolate Muffins
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
We’re thoroughly obsessed with this new Olympicstar – but it’s not an athlete. It’s a muffin. After Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen posted his 11/10-star review of the hefty chocolate muffins being served in the Olympic Village (and subsequent praise from Team USA athletes Stephen Nedoroscik and Ariana Ramsey), we haven't been able to get them out of our minds.
@henrikchristians1 I don’t think you guys realize how good this stuff is #fyp #zipline #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Mr.Nicho ♬ original sound - I think you should leave shop
"I had one. It was pretty good, I will say,” USA swimmer Erin Gemmell told People. “So whatever they have in the middle could, like, change lives.”
The decadent chocolate muffins, made by French food producer Coup de Pates, are filled with a rich dark chocolate ganache and sprinkled with both dark chocolate and milk chocolate chunks, making them the perfect little treat to indulge in post-performance for Olympic athletes.
@linaruns I apologise to all the Americans I offended in my last TikTok #olympics #olympicvillage #roadtoparis #muffinman ♬ original sound - TAP IN
"So my experience the first day was I saw the muffins. It was breakfast, I was like, 'Oh, a muffin. It's not the healthiest but it's not so bad,'" USA rower Liam Corrigan told People. "And then I opened it up and it's more of a molten lava cake-slash-muffin. And at that point I felt a little bad, like, 'I probably shouldn't be eating this before the race.' So [I] stayed off the muffins."
@jordan_the_stallion8 #fyp ♬ original sound - Jordan_The_Stallion8
The online buzz around these muffins has made our non-Olympian cravings skyrocket – and we’re not alone. Many other Olympics fans and baking enthusiasts have been on the hunt for the exact recipe to get a taste of the famed chocolate muffins at home. Food content creator Jordan Howlett did all the hard work for us by tracking down the recipe (in his words, it took him “three days and four phone calls”) so we can finally understand the hype – scroll on for the full Olympic chocolate muffins recipe!
Ingredients for Olympic Chocolate Muffins
Coup de Pates
For the muffins:
- ¾ cup milk
- ¼ cup water
- 2 tsp instant coffee
- ½ cup cocoa powder
- ½ cup chocolate chunks
- 1 stick of butter
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs, room temperature
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ⅓ cup chocolate chunks, for topping
For the filling:
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ¼ cup chocolate chunks
- Pinch of salt
Directions for Olympic Chocolate Muffins
Anete Lusina / PEXELS
For the muffins:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Prep the muffin tin with butter or oil.
- Add the milk, water, and coffee to a saucepan and let simmer.
- Add the cocoa powder to the saucepan and mix. Then, add the butter and ½ cup of chocolate chunks, mixing until melted.
- Transfer the melted mixture to a bowl to cool.
- In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt.
- To the bowl with the melted mixture, add the brown sugar, granulated sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla extract, and mix.
- Slowly add the flour mixture to the bowl, mixing with a folding spatula. Do not over mix.
- Fold in the ⅓ cup chocolate chunks.
- Evenly distribute the batter into the muffin tin. Top each muffin with more chocolate chunks.
- Bake for 24 minutes (bake time may vary).
For the filling:
- In a saucepan over medium heat, mix the heavy cream, chocolate chunks, and salt. Let cool slightly.
- Once the muffins are ready to be filled, use a piping bag of the filling to fill the centers of each muffin.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more fun recipes!
Lead image via Coup de Pates.
- 15 Gluten-Free Baking Recipes You Should Make Right Now ›
- These Chocolate Chip Recipes Will Leave You In A Blissful Sugar Coma ›
- 13 Sweet Low-Calorie Desserts You Can Eat Every Day ›
- 13 Easy Muffin Recipes You Can Make for Spring Brunch ›
- How to Make These Insanely Cute Cyclops Cupcakes for Halloween ›
- Make This Chocolate Banana Bread Mug Cake In Just 5 Minutes ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.