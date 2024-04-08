How To Have The Best Weekend In LA, According To A Local
Alison Ives is the Director of Content at Brit + Co covering fashion, food, lifestyle, travel, home, entertainment, and trending news features. She serves as the executive podcast producer of several Brit + Co shows: Teach Me Something New and First In Line with Brit Morin. With 10+ years of writing and editing expertise, she oversees the editorial calendar, affiliate and brand partnerships, social and email marketing, and hiring and intern staffing programs.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina's journalism program, Alison has previously held roles as the Editorial Director at Girlboss and Fashion Editor at Refinery29. She's regularly contributed bylines to Refinery29, Vice, NYLON, Girlboss, and more. Alison is based in Los Angeles, California and can be reached at ali@brit.co.
We're thrilled to kick off our new Jetset Journeys series, where we turn the best U.S. cities to explore this year into our own personal playgrounds. This is not just a travel guide but a way to spark your creativity and your wanderlust for weekend and week-long travel. Pack your bags , join us here every week, and get jetsetty this summer.
You could visit Los Angeles, California 100 times and have 100 totally different experiences. With a city as sprawling and diverse as LA, it's naive to arrive at LAX and expect to cover it all over a weekend. On the flip side, once you start researching what to do in LA, it can be overwhelming to decide what to prioritize for your 48-hour getaway.
That's where I come in. I relocated from New York to Los Angeles — I know, how original — six years ago. In my time planting roots on the west coast and rebuilding my community in this eternally-sunny city, I've been lucky enough to experience the countless wonders that make Los Angeles such an essential travel destination (and home to some 3.8 million residents). Between lush hiking trails that lead to the ocean, rich cultural histories and Hollywood lore at every corner, and some of the best food on the planet, there's a lot to take in.
I've also played host to many friends and family over the last six years and have nearly perfected the 48-hour itinerary for a satisfying trip to Los Angeles. If you're seeking an adventure outside of the typical tourist traps, keep reading for some of my favorite local haunts to add to your Los Angeles bucket list.
Where To Stay In LA: Silver Lake Pool & Inn
Image via Silver Lake Pool & Inn
First things first, where should you stay when visiting LA? I recommend choosing a hotel central to all of your saved spots to avoid spending your trip stuck in traffic. As a Silver Lake resident, many of my recs are on the east side of Los Angeles. With that in mind, if you're not crashing with friends or family, I definitely recommend you check out Silver Lake Pool & Inn. The Pali Society property opened in Silver Lake a few years ago and has everything you need for a restful and comfortable stay. Situated in hip Sunset Junction, you're footsteps away from Erewhon (try the Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze smoothie, you won't regret it), Intelligentsia Coffee, Cafe Stella, and Donald Glover's new boba shop, Jellyman. In addition to gorgeous rooms, an elevated pool deck, and an Italian outdoor restaurant on the property, Silver Lake Pool & Inn also hosts Marco Polo Late Nights on Fridays with DJs and cocktail specials flowing until 1 a.m.
The Best Coffee Shops In LA: Canyon Coffee
Image via Canyon Coffee
Next on the agenda: where to go for a good cup of coffee in Los Angeles? Well friend, you'll be spoiled for choice in this caffeinated wonderland. Los Angeles boasts some of the most aesthetically-pleasing and well-reviewed coffee shops in America, so switch it up each morning by trying out a variety of our local faves. At Canyon Coffee in Echo Park (pictured above), it's not uncommon to be standing in line between chatty French tourists and off-duty models. It's the cool-kid choice for good reason, with delish oat chai lattes on draught, solid drip coffee, and effortless toast toppings like cinnamon butter and cacao nibs. Other crowd-pleasers includeMaru Coffee, which is famous for their cloud cream foam tops. They have three locations in Los Feliz, Arts District and Beverly Hills. Cafe Nido is another Silver Lake hotspot with an indoor-outdoor design that takes inspiration from Mexico City with canopied trees, wood paneling, and teal-tiled benches. You can't go wrong with a pastry or baguette with your go-to coffee order.
What To Do In Los Angeles: Mid-Century Modern Architecture Tours
Photo by Alison Ives
If you're looking for a culturally-rich experience to add to your LA itinerary, get tickets for a 30-minute architecture tour of Richard Neutra's VDL House located in Silver Lake. With a $15 donation, you can immerse yourself in gorgeous mid-century modern design and learn something new.
The Best Free Museum In LA: MOCA
Photo by Alison Ives
The Museum of Contemporary Art in DTLA is one of my favorite destinations for a creative reset in Los Angeles. General admission is always free, and you can delight in some of truly neat exhibitions like Carlos Cruz-Diez' Chromosaturation light and color experience, pictured above.
Where To Experience Nature In LA: Silver Lake Reservoir
Photo by Alison Ives
The VDL House is conveniently located across the street from the Silver Lake reservoir. Post-tour, walk the stunning (and mostly flat) two-mile loop for a breath of fresh air and fun people watching. Silver Lake is home to many industry folks, actors, and musicians, so keep an eye out for a rare celeb sighting!
The Best Restaurants For Dinner In LA: Saffy's
Image via Saffy's LA
All of that adventuring will no doubt have you working up an appetite. For dinner, I highly recommend Saffy's LA in Virgil Village. This Middle Eastern restaurant is ideal for enjoying shared plates and trying a little bit of everything. Menu standouts include two unique hummus dishes, the little gem salad, and the beef skewers prepared at a wood-burning hearth with superb flavor. The design beautifully blends art deco architecture with Moroccan flair, making the ambiance and the feast all the more worth savoring.
Where To Eat In Los Angeles: Quarter Sheets
Photo by Maggie Shannon
Quarter Sheets in Echo Park is one of the best restaurants to pop up in LA in recent years. Don't believe me? The New York Times even said so! As many like to tease, LA can be hit or miss when it comes to pizza. But the Quarter Sheets pizza parlor, founded by Aaron Lindell and Hannah Ziskin, knocks it out of the park with their thick, Sicilian-style pan pies and crave-able desserts.
My New Yorker husband and New Yorker father-in-law both agree Quarter Sheets is the best pizza they've ever had. Now if that ain't praise, I don't know what is! Pro tip: go early if you want to avoid the weekend lines. And order all of the desserts. Take 'em home if you have to, but don't leave without trying the Princess Cake or divine choco chip cookie.
Best Tacos In Los Angeles
Photo by Alison Ives
It's impossible to talk about what to do in LA without hyping up the authentic Mexican food scene. While most of the best taco joints are locals-only hidden gems that line boulevards in unbranded taco tracks, or sit parked outside of car washes, there are a few must-hit taco spots everyone should know about in Los Angeles.
Guisados is lauded as one of the best taquerias in LA, for good reason. With multiple locations throughout the city, Guisados can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Their handmade tortillas make every bite all the more flavorful. They also have one of the best horchatas if you want a sip of something deliciously sweet. For Tijuana-style tacos, Tacos 1986 is another easy grab and go bite. Their mushroom taco is an all-time fave for me. If you're looking for something more off-the-beaten path, head to DTLA and traverse the back alley of Mexican restaurant Damian to discover Ditriot Taqueria(pictured above), which boasts a delicious Mexico City-inspired flair. Whatever you do, do not leave Los Angeles without grabbing a street taco (or two!).
Where To Shop In Los Angeles: Larchmont Village
Photo by Alison Ives
If you're like me and you can't visit a city without bopping around to a few cute little shops, head to Larchmont Village. It's inspired by the New York neighborhood of the same name and is a neat row of beauty stores, bookshops, cafes, and unique boutiques. Shorthand is a color-coded stationery store worth adding to your list, as is the Black-founded beauty boutique, Thirteen Lune. Chevalier Books (LA's oldest indie bookstore) is another can't-miss spot to explore on your shopping crawl in Larchmont Village.
Well friends, I hope this thought-starter list of what to do in LA has given you plenty of food for thought. If you want more personalized recommendations or have any questions, DM me @colourwars on Instagram and I'd be happy to help. Safe travels!
Follow along for all your travel needs with our Flights of Fancy series and Jetset Journeys series.
