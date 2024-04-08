Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

the white lotus season 3 cast meghann fahy
TV

Here's Your First Look At "The White Lotus" Season 3 Cast On Set

a24 movies
Movies

5 Life-Changing A24 Movies That Are Worth The Watch

shaun white nina dobrev
Celebrity News

Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Just Had The Sweetest Spring Date

only murders in the building season 4
TV

"Only Murders In The Building" Season 4 Just Added Three New Cast Members

the summer i turned pretty season 3
TV

Christopher Briney Is Back On Set For "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3!

The Golden Bachelor gerry and theresa
TV

"The Golden Bachelor" Sweethearts Gerry And Theresa Just Filmed An Episode Of "Celebrity Family Feud"

fantastic four 2025
Movies

Marvel's "Fantastic Four" Starts Filming This Summer