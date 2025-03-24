10 Best Parker Posey Movies To Watch If You Love Her On 'The White Lotus'

Can't stop saying, "Piper, nooooooo" because of Parker Posey's portrayal of Victoria Ratliff in The White Lotus? We don't blame you because she knows how to steal a scene. Now that we think about it, she's been doing that for a while which is why we've been ruminating on some of the best movies she's appeared in.

Half of them are cult classics that have earned Parker Posey the title of a "90s indie queen," according to her The White Lotus co-star Michelle Monaghan(via E! News) and we agree. But she's also appeared in 2000s films we love watching too!

Whether it's been a supporting or starring role, Parker's found a way to steal the show with her memorable quips as well as unforgettable facial expressions.

Scroll to see which of Parker Posey's movies we've enjoyed throughout the years

1. Dazed and Confused (1993) Universal Pictures/IMDB P.S. It features the outdated and harmful practice of "hazing" so viewer discretion is advised. Before there was Not Another Teen Movie, the '90s gave us Dazed and Confused. For several reasons, it's one of those indie cult classics that some of the biggest celebrities have appeared in. From Matthew McConaughey to Renée Zellwegger, viewers watched them portray high schoolers navigating the day before summer break. Parker's role was a senior named Darla who was a part of a group who eagerly humiliated freshmen girls. Though she didn't have a huge breakout role, the familiar facial expressions we mentioned earlier were on full display.

2. Drunk Girls (1995) IMDB Drunks is a little darker in nature than Dazed and Confused, but still maintains the indie spirit Parker's known for. It follows those who struggle with alcoholism and other addictions as they seek therapy for their issues. Between the main character's attempts at getting better and the other attendees' journeys, viewers are subject to the uneasy trajectory addicts face. Parker's character was Debbie, a girl who loved partying but decided it wasn't worth drunk all the time. However, her new obsession happened to be football.

3. Party Girls (1995) Sony Pictures/IMDB That same year, Parker Posey appeared in Party Girl where she took on the role of partier Mary and her obsession with having as much fun as she could. When her habit lands her in trouble, she's indebted to her godmother and starts working at a library. Though things start going well, a lewd act causes her to lose her job and forces her to part ways with beloved vintage pieces. Over time, Mary learns to grow up and find her true purpose in life while also realizing she can have fun doing things that don't get her in trouble.

4. The Daytrippers (1997) Columbia Pictures/IMDB The Daytrippers is another funny indie movie that takes viewers on a wild goose chase that ends with a shocking discovery. When one woman (Hope Davis) is convinced her husband's cheating on her, she and her family decide to take a trip to NYC to find out what's going on. Hilariously, Parker Posey plays the woman's sister who thinks it's a great idea to bring her boyfriend (Liev Schreiber) along for the adventure. In a series of side-splitting moments, viewers watch as their family tries to solve the great mystery of who's at the center of the cheating scandal only to wish they didn't know towards the end of the movie.

5. The House of Yes (1997) Miramax Films/IMDB P.S. The topic of incest is broached in this movie.

Parker Posey takes on the role of a woman named "Jackie-O" who won't let go of JFK's assassination in The House of Yes. When her twin brother Marty Pascal reveals news of his engagement, Jackie-O does everything she can to cause friction between him and his new fiancée. Over time, it's revealed the twins had an uncharacteristically close relationship which explains Jackie-O's jealousy. However, things get even weirder when it seems like people are aware of Marty and Jackie-O's "relationship," which causes chaos and confusion. By the end of the film, viewers are left shocked when Marty dies and it seems like Jackie-O's "plan" succeeded.

6. You've Got Mail (1998) Warner Bros./IMDB Next to Sleepless in Seattle, You've Got Mail will always be one of our favorite love stories. However, Tom Hanks' Joe Fox doesn't remain in love with Parker Posey's Patricia Eden. As we all know and love, he instead falls for Meg Ryan's Kathleen Kelly after exchanging a series of AOL chat messages. However, they're unaware they're in charge of competing bookstores. When their online messages lead to a mutual meetup and Joe realizes who Kathleen is, he almost decides it's not worth

"introducing" himself to her. But love is hard to ignore and the two eventually find themselves right where they're supposed to be by the end of the movie.

Miramax/IMDB Scream 3 (2000) When Parker Posey's Jennifer Jolie is posed to play Gail Weathers (Courtney Cox) in a new Stab 3 movie, the set is shut down when a new series of murders begins. Ironically, Jennifer and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) are in a relationship which bothers Gail. However, they have to set their petty rivalries aside as they work together with the remaining cast to figure out when the killer will strike next. Sadly, the killer discovers where a secluded Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) resides which forces her to help the cast as well. By the end of the film, it's revealed that killer's always know who Sidney is and was responsible for everything that's happened to her as well as everyone around her or the people involved in the Stab franchise. And while we would've loved if Parker's Jennifer survived, she meets a terrible end towards the end of Scream 3.

8. Josie and the Pussycats (2001) Universal Pictures/IMDB Did you really grow up during the '90s if you didn't know who Josie and the Pussycats were? All jokes aside, this girl group felt similar to our reverence of The Spice Girls, but in kid-friendly form. The movie follows The Pussycats (Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, and Rosario Dawson) as they try to secure a name for themselves in the music industry. They're discovered by MegaRecords executive Wyatt Frame (Alan Cumming) and sign the biggest deal of their lives. They immediately begin feeling uncomfortable and it's all for good reason because MegaRecords' CEO Fiona (Parker Posey) is working the the government to essentially brainwash young teens who listen to music. There's also the obvious message that any musicians who discover what they're doing meet a terrible end so the company is able to continue its nefarious plot. Towards the end of the movie, the brainwashing seems to come to an end and the beloved group is able to maintain their popularity without the aid of terrible messaging that could harm teens.

9. Blade: Trinity (2004) New Line Cinema/IMDB Parker Posey as Danica Talos in Blade: Trinity was one of favorite characters we loved to hate! She really put the "super" in supervillain because she was condescending and ruthless in her quest to help ruin Blade. However, what sealed it for us was when she and her team allowed for the death of the Nightstalkers' (Jessica Biel and Ryan Reynolds) trusted scientist Sommerfield. Danica eventually meets a dramatic end where her corpse fades into ash and it feels like a delicious end to such a terrible character (we still love you Parker!).

10. Mascots (2016) Scott Garfield/Netflix Only Parkey Posey could pull off a character named Cindi Babineaux in Mascots who was among other actors portraying the lives of mascots getting ready to attend the World Mascot Association Championships. Taking it very seriously, viewers are given a BTS look at what it takes to prep for something "prestigious" as this and it's quirky as you think. For starters, Cindi Babineaux's mascot is an armadillo whose moves are quite elaborate given her dancer's background. Secondly, the competition features outlandish routines that somehow make you root for the mascot you'll come to appreciate the most.

