We Made Pepsi’s Absurd Colachup, AKA Cola-Infused Ketchup
As if the Pepsi-verse couldn’t get any zanier (see: their Pepsi pizza, salted caramel Pepsi, and Peeps-flavored Pepsi), the beverage brand popped off this past 4th of July with a new crazy cola creation – named Colachup. Offering the condiment alongside an American classic, the beloved ballpark hot dog, for their #BetterWithPepsi campaign, Pepsi’s aspirations weren’t *just* for the cola-ketchup novelty – they were aiming for an impressive culinary invention.
About Colachup
Image via Pepsico
David Kamen, director of client experience for Culinary Institute of America Consulting, affirmed that the wacky combo achieves true flavor greatness. "The concept is both simple and creative,” he said in a brand announcement. “The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog. It's a whole new way to enjoy two American classics!"
Pepsi Colachup Recipe
Pepsi teamed up with MLB teams, the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Yankees to bring stadium-goers samples of Colachup, *exclusively* on July 4th. If you weren’t one of the lucky fans to get the sweet sauce straight from the source on America’s most spirited day, get ready to extend your greatest gratitudes to food YouTuber, Lisa Nguyen. She’s crafted her own Colachup recipe for you to enjoy for your next feast.
Ingredients:
- 1 can Pepsi
- Equal parts ketchup
Directions:
- Pour the can of Pepsi into a saucepan, and reduce on medium to low heat.
- Let the Pepsi reduce anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour – just keep an eye on it as the Pepsi reduces to about half its original volume.
- Once reduced, add equal parts plain ketchup to the saucepan.
The result is a super sweet, barbecue sauce-like Colachup. Lisa tried it atop some scrambled eggs and a slice of bologna, but she can see why it’s meant to go on hot dogs – the sweetness balances out the dog’s saltiness in a splendid way.
Watch Lisa Nguyen Make Colachup At Home
Sign up for our newsletter for more easy recipes to try this summer!
Header photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.