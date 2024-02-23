These 19 Gourmet Hot Dogs Put Food Trucks To Shame
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
We loved hot dogs as kids, and we can love them just as much as adults. (Seriously, put down the burger.) These gourmet hot dogs have gone through a total culinary makeover, and we're losing our minds over them.
Whether your greatest food obsession is over breakfast sandwiches or brimming tacos, we promise you there's a batch of gourmet hot dogs to match it. See for yourself with these 17 delicious and innovative gourmet hot dogs!
Our Favorite Crave-Worthy Gourmet Hot Dogs
Gourmet Hot Dogs in Lettuce Wraps
For a healthier take on gourmet hot dogs, these Mexican-inspired lettuce wraps are the way to go. Without the bun, these links will still have you feeling full, thanks to the generous toppings and flavorful dipping sauce! (via Brit + Co)
Carrot Hot Dogs
Carrot hot dogs are a lifesaver for the vegans and vegetarians in your house. You'll cook some whole carrots for these gourmet hot dogs until they're nice and tender, then load the bun up with every little topping your heart desires. (via Brit + Co)
Cheesy Mexican Gourmet Hot Dogs
Keep your tacos for Tuesdays and dress your hot dogs with cheese sauce, Serrano peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, and crumbled queso fresco every other day of the week. (via The Wicked Noodle)
Nacho Hot Dogs
These gourmet hot dogs are like all of your favorite concession snacks combined into one. Nacho cheese adorns each dog alongside salsa, guac, and crumbled chips for that extra crunch! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chili Dogs
Summer nights are complete with these chili dogs! Make sure to pile on all the toppings you can for a full-flavor experience. (via Culinary Hill)
Bánh Mì Hot Dogs
These astounding gourmet hot dogs are inspired by the highly-craved Vietnamese Bánh Mì. They're even topped with all the right stuff, from crispy daikon to punchy jalapeños. (via My Name Is Yeh)
Merguez Gourmet Hot Dogs with Caramelized Onions
Caramelized onions are a total game-changer on these hearty and juicy Merguez hot dogs — and don't be shy with that old-fashioned mustard! (via Ricardo Cuisine)
German-Style Carrot Dogs
Making these gourmet hot dogs German-style means they get heaps of sauerkraut and relish piled on top. Delish! (via This Wife Cooks)
The Ultimate Breakfast Hot Dog
Good news, friends! We can now indulge in gourmet hot dogs for breakfast, by piling them high with fried eggs, crispy bacon, melty cheese, and potato hash. (via Frugal Mom Eh!)
Korean Kimchi Cheese Dogs
Skip the hot dog stand and opt for these umami-infused gourmet hot dogs instead! Each one gets drowned in a sweet gochujang sauce, pickled kimchi, and oh-so melty mozz.(via Takes Two Eggs)
Korean Slaw Dog
You just haven't had a true gourmet hot dog until you've had one loaded with Sriracha ketchup, ginger-infused mustard, and a sweet n' spicy Korean slaw. (via Taste and See)
Chorizo Gourmet Hot Dogs With Chimichurri and Smokey Red Relish
In case it wasn't obvious, gourmet hot dogs are *all* about the toppings. This recipe lets you choose between an herbaceous chimichurri or a smokey red relish, but we say use both. (via Gourmet Traveller)
Greek Hot Dog
If you feel the need to put a Greek spin on everything, then you need these dogs in your life. They're jam-packed with cherry tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, kalamata olives, tzatziki, and an obligatory mound of crumbled feta. (via Homemade Home)
Summer Garden Dogs
Moving away from the heavily loaded dogs, these lighter, crispier garden gourmet hot dogs are the *perfect* partner for summertime. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Hot Dogs
Since everything is better when wrapped in bacon, these hot dogs are a total crowd-pleaser. Just add some melted cheddar and jalapeños, and you've got a guaranteed dinner winner. (via Port and Fin)
Cuban Hot Dog
Stuffed between grilled panini, these beefy gourmet hot dogs are an ah-mazing nod to a Cuban classic, with Swiss cheese, ham, mayo, mustard, and crisp dill pickles. (via Homemade Home)
Hawaiian Hot Dog with Special Sweet-Spicy Yogurt Sauce
Put a mouthwatering Hawaiian spin on your franks by piling them with chunks ofpineapple, mango, avocado, and a sweet, yet spicy yogurt sauce. These are the tastiest gourmet hot dogs yet! (via Easy Cooking With Molly)
Loaded Cheddar and Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Dogs
We'll take pretty much anything Buffalo-style. These gourmet hot dogs (actually made of chicken) will always do the trick. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Hong Kong Phooey Hot Dog
This hot dog is deep-fried in a tempura batter and served with a smear of peanut butter, hot chili sauce, bean sprouts, and a crispy egg net that will woo just about anyone. (via Simone's Kitchen)
French Onion Hot Dogs
Bring the essence of French onion soup to your summer dinner plate with some hefty dogs, caramelized onions, gooey Gruyere cheese, and fresh thyme. (via Life Tastes Good)
So next time you play host to backyard BBQ, ditch the ketchup and mustard and dazzle your guests with gourmet hot dogs with all the fixings – and don't forget to follow us on Pinterest for more recipes!
This post has been updated.
Header image via Takes Two Eggs.
