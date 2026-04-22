I Tried the Delta One Lounge at JFK—Here’s Why It’s the Best Way to Start a Long-Haul Trip

I really only like to fly Delta, especially when I'm taking a long haul flight across the country (or to a different country entirely like Paris). So, naturally, I simply had to fly Delta when I went from New York City to Las Vegas for CinemaCon this month.

In addition to the lovely flight crew (and some treats they gave me!), my favorite part of the whole travel day was my time in the Delta One Lounge. I've only been in the Delta lounge once before this trip, but getting a full breakfast and some time to myself before a crazy work week was the perfect way to start my trip.

Keep reading to check out our experience in the Delta One Lounge.

I'm a savory breakfast gal so I loaded up on sausage, potatoes, and coffee (so much coffee) while I alternated between some writing and watching TV. That's pretty much a good summary of my entire life so this felt very on brand. I always get to the airport at least two hours before my flight, and if I go too long without eating I can feel pretty sick, so having everything from fruit to juice at my disposal was wonderful.

Delta If you're also looking to fly out of JFK, here's all the lounge info you need: The club on Concourse A (near gate A8) has 226 seats, a terrace, and plenty of workroom.

The club on Concourse B (near gate B32) has more than 500 seats, showers, a buffet, and a Sky Deck so you can get some sun.

The club in Terminal C has two levels with more than 700 seats, a Sky Deck, and plenty of workspace as well. I worked in the Concourse B lounge, but any club sounds like a great option.

Delta Every member of the Delta staff was so attentive and easy to work with, which was a dream! And the flight itself was as good as ever: I went back and forth between sleeping and watching movies (the flicks of the day? Hannah Montana: The Movie and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, thank you very much). I'll be flying internationally again later this year and I genuinely look forward to interacting with the Delta staff every time I travel; even when there are travel delays or weather issues, they're so kind. That's my favorite part of flying to a new destination!

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Brit + Co may at times review experiences hosted by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.