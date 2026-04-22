Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the same psychological thriller? We're already canceling our plans. A Place in Hell follows two women locked in a brutal battle for the same job at a law firm, and it gets very dark, very fast. The psychological thriller has already being hailed as a blend of Gone Girl and Nightcrawler. Directed by Fair Play breakout Chloe Domont, the film explores the dark, obsessive lengths two women will go to when their professional survival is on the line. And we got a first look at CinemaCon.

Here's everything you need to know about A Place in Hell, the film that's already generating serious buzz.

What is A Place in Hell About? Neilson Barnard/Getty Images A Place in Hell follows a seasoned lawyer (Michelle Williams) on the brink of a career-defining moment: making partner at her firm. It’s everything she’s worked toward for years, and she steps into it ready to claim her place. As a high-profile criminal defense attorney, she’s used to pressure, but nothing prepares her for what comes next. Her long-awaited win begins to unravel when a rising contender (Daisy Edgar-Jones) enters the picture—ambitious, relentless, and positioned to take her place. Suddenly, the success she thought was hers feels anything but secure. As the stakes escalate, the question isn’t just who will come out on top, but how far each woman is willing to go to get there — and what it might ultimately cost them.

Where can I watch A Place in Hell? Neon Cancel all your Christmas plans, because A Place in Hell has a release date set for December 25, 2026. The perfect holiday present, if you ask us! The December 25, 2026 release date positions the film as a major Awards Season contender. It's set to open against big-budget competition like Robert Eggers' Werwulf.

Who's starring in A Place in Hell with Michelle Williams? Theo Wargo/Getty Images/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI/Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central Alongside cinema legends Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones, other notable cast members in the thriller include Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Rob Yang (Succession), Arturo Castro (Broad City), and Danny Huston. Now that's what I call a top-tier cast.

Is A Place in Hell directed by Chloe Domont? Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Just as impressive as the ensemble cast is the creative force working behind the scenes. The film is directed and written by Chloe Domont, best known for her film Fair Play. Her work has a reputation for leaving audiences gasping in shock, so it'll be interesting to see what she has in store for this psychological thriller. Needless to say, we can barely contain our excitement. The film is also produced by Rian Johnson’s T-Street (the team behind Knives Out) and MRC (which produced Saltburn), adding significant weight to its "prestige thriller" status. Audiences are generally excited for the project, mainly due to the powerhouse cast and Chloe Domont's impressive track record. Some fans took to the movies subreddit to express their excitement. "I absolutely enjoyed Fair Play, so my interest level is there, and I will keep my eyes on any updates on this project," one user wrote, while another chimed in, "Fair Play was incredible until the final stretch of the film. I will absolutely be watching this."

Is There a Trailer? Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci While a public trailer hasn't dropped yet, the first official footage was just previewed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas (April 2026), so we might see a teaser online sooner than expected. It's so clearly high-stakes and high-quality, which is a combo you simply can't beat. I've also never seen Daisy Edgar-Jones get totally swept away in a role like this one. I can't wait to watch the full movie. Principal photography concluded in July 2025, with filming taking place across New York and New Jersey.

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