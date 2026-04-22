In addition to the fact I never really quite got over that Game of Thrones ending, I just miss seeing the cast on my screen. Thankfully Kit Harington and Sophie Turner just reunited in The Dreadful, and turns out we'll be able to see Emilia Clarke in a brand new romance movie called Next Life at Tribeca Film Festival this summer.

It's a moving and emotional romance that puts Emilia's character right in the middle of a difficult decision and a pretty fantastical situation (which does sound pretty similar to Daenerys Targaryen if you think about it). This is definitely a movie you want to check out before we get the new Game of Thrones prequel movie (or The Midnight Library movie).

Here's everything you need to know about Emilia Clarke's Next Life before it premieres at Tribeca 2026.

What is Next Life about? The movie follows Ivy (Emilia Clarke), whose life changes forever when she meets a jazz musician on the train. Suddenly, her life splits into two timelines: one where she builds a life with this new connection and a second where she gets back together with her ex-fiancé. Suddenly she's questioning everything she thought she knew — including which life is better or truer.

Who's starring in Next Life with Emilia Clarke? The cast of Next Life includes Emilia Clarke,Jack Farthing, and Édgar Ramírez. I have to admit I'm a sucker for romance movies and love triangles, so I can't wait to see the chemistry between this cast.

Where can I watch Next Life? If you're in New York City, you'll have the chance to catch the world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this June. Stay tuned for an official wide release date.

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