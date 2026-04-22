'Sullivan's Crossing' Just Gave Chad Michael Murray Some Serious Competition

After the absolute bombshell of an ending last year, Sullivan's Crossing season 4 starts on a pretty shocking note: Maggie (Morgan Kohan) wakes up in bed with Liam (Marcus Rosner), despite her new relationship with Cal (Chad Michael Murray) — but thankfully it was just a dream...I was pretty nervous for a second!

Keep reading for a full breakdown of Sullivan's Crossing season 4, episode 1 "Curveballs." Watch it on The CW app now!

Jessie Redmond/Fremantle Maggie goes to talk to Liam and figure out why the heck he's in town. (And, okay, I know I'm supposed to be Team Cal, but is this a safe place to admit Liam calling Maggie "Red" is super hot?) Turns out Liam just needs the annulment papers that ended their marriage so he can move to Europe (it's holding up his Visa application), but honestly I don't believe him. Something weird is going on, and I have a feeling it goes deeper than Cal and Liam's awkward breakfast encounter at Rob's (Reid Price) new restaurant.

Bell Media/The CW Despite her claim that the annulment means she was never technically married to Liam, one of Maggie's memories shows they clearly had more chemistry and connection than she let on. The marriage proposal was a very quick decision from Liam that Maggie agrees to (after some hesitation), but I'm still convinced something is fishy! Especially since Maggie won't reveal why the marriage was called off.

Jessie Redmond/CTV Unfortunately it's going to take her lawyer some time to find the annulment papers, but Maggie reassures Cal she intends to stay in town with him and open a general practice...right before Cal and Liam go on a hike in the woods and have a bro-off. When Lola (Amalia Williamson) shows up with the youth group, both guys end up having a wood chopping contest before taking the kids on a hike. That ends with the teens getting into a fight and Liam stuck in a bear trap. Yikes that really makes my skin crawl! But don't worry, Maggie's here to save the day, and she must really work some magic because all Liam needs is a couple stitches. That's it? There's some tension between the exes as she tends to his wound, before he's able to just hop on back to his cabin. Apparently getting stuck in a BEAR TRAP isn't actually that big of a deal?

Jessie Redmond/Fremantle Sully (Scott Patterson) left for Ireland at the end of season 3, which means Frank (Tom Jackson) and Edna (Andrea Menard), along with Cal, are dealing with his absence. Meanwhile, things get complicated with Rob's new restaurant when his son Finn gets offered a spot in a school for gifted kids. It looks like everyone's lives are changing, including Sydney (Lindura) and Rafe (Dakota Taylor), who aren't on the same page when it comes to whether they want to get married — and Rafe asks for a transfer out of the Crossing. Between Sully and now Rafe, we're saying goodbye to more characters this season than I expected...

Jessie Redmond/Fremantle In the final moments of the episode, Maggie finds out that her annulment to Liam was never filed correctly — meaning she's still married. Now that makes me wonder...did Liam know, and is that why he's in town? It looks like we'll have to wait to find out.

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