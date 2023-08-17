Peter Do And Banana Republic Teamed Up For Timeless Fall Capsule Collection
Calling all fall fashion enthusiasts — Banana Republic and Peter Do teamed up for a timeless fall capsule collection. Known for it's commitment to classic silhouettes and quality that customers have come to love, it makes sense Banana Republic would partner with a fashion designer like Do, who loves creating refined looks. Meena Anvary, Banana Republic's Head of Marketing, told Vogue, "With Peter Do, a brand that grew organically on social media and is so connected to his audience, it was a natural fit from the beginning."
Here's an inside look at what customers can expect from the capsule collection!
What is the inspiration behind Peter Do's Banana Republic collection?
Image via Philipp Paulus/Banana Republic
Do sought inspiration from Banana Republic's former capsules, and is a continuance of the elevated tailoring the longstanding retailer and designer have a good understanding of. It's designed to allow customers to have full command of their style while adding pieces that complement it.
What are some pieces customers can expect to see in Peter Do's Banana Republic collection?
Image via Philipp Paulus/Banana Republic
The capsule collection will include a neutral color palette that's synonymous with fall and everything from knitwear to a Do's take on a four piece suit.
What has Peter Do said about his Banana Republic collection?
He's thrilled to be working with Banana Republic to bring forward a collection that's classic but still pushes the creative envelope. He told Voguehe walked through several of the retailer's stores and "realized the quality is really amazing.”
Is Peter Do's Banana Republic collection unisex?
Do is known for creating androgynous pieces so we're happy to report the capsule collection will only be available in unisex sizing.
When will Peter Do's Banana Republic collection be available to buy?
The capsule will be available in October at select Banana Republic locations and online.
Watch the trailer for a full sneak peek of Peter Do's Banana Republic collection:
Based on the sneak peek, we're beyond excited to see the full collection. In the meantime, sign up here to be the first to know when it goes live!
Header image via Banana Republic
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.