It's Giving Italian Summer — Inside The Dolce Vita x For Love & Lemons Collection
It's about that time of year: spring is in full swing, wedding season invites are piling up, and summer travel plans are just around the corner. Whether you're planning a bucket list trip or simply keeping it local, creating your own Italian summer — wherever you are — is easier than you think.
Enter Dolce Vita x For Love & Lemons, a limited edition 9-piece capsule collection that is equal parts feminine and festive. Designed by Laura Hall and Gillian Rose Kern, For Love and Lemons Co-Founders, the campaign inspires vision of golden European summer days and all the wanderlust. This is the pair's first foray into footwear, sharing: “We’ve been dreaming of shoes for a while now. We envisioned delicate little steppers gently tapping your lover's foot whilst sharing a plate of pasta in a little Italian restaurant, pretty heels dancing under the stars on cobblestone streets, ballet slippers resting gently on the passenger side dashboard as you cruise through the countryside for a weekend getaway."
Image via Dolce Vita
This is just drop one of a two-part collection, and we can't wait to see what else the brands have in store when the newest styles arrive in August. "Everything we envisioned has come true thanks to our lovely friends at Dolce Vita. Here’s to more dreamy strolls on warm summer nights,” Laura and Gillian say.
So grab a plate of spaghetti, put on your favorite summer dress, and choose your favorite style from the collection! Spoiler alert: It'll be harder than you think.
Shop The Dolce Vita x For Love & Lemons Collection
Image via Dolce Vita
Daizy Heels in Black ($150)
We love these sweet daisy heels! The tie-up strap can be adjusted to fit your style — and we love it over jeans!
Image via Dolce Vita
Rosie Heels in Ivory ($150)
It's official: Rosettes are everywhere. And we're not mad about it! These ivory sandals with soft petal pink rosettes are the sweetest heels we've seen this season.
Image via Dolce Vita
Daizy Heels in Lilac ($150)
Lilac is one of the few pastels that looks good on just about everyone. This is your sign to lean into the lavender haze!
Image via Dolce Vita
Daphne Heels in Black ($150)
If there's one thing we love, it's a comfy shoe that looks like a hot girl shoe. The Daphne Heels are glorified flip flops with a slight heel and floral appliqué, and TBH it doesn't get much better than that.
Image via Dolce Vita
Rosie Heels in Red ($150)
Our eyes were drawn to these red heels as soon as we saw the ad campaign. We love them alone, with white socks, and especially with red tights. The possibilities are endless!
Image via Dolce Vita
Dahlea Heels in Fuchsia ($150)
Call it the barbiecore effect or pure, unadulterated excitement surrounding the news of Legally Blonde 3, but I hit *add to cart* the moment I saw these gorgeous hot pink heels. Elle Woods would most certainly approve!
Header image via Dolce Vita
Mallory is a New York-based marketer and writer focusing on fashion, beauty, and travel. Prior to joining Brit + Co as Head of Social, Mallory led digital strategy for brands like L’Oreal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. When not scrolling on TikTok, Mallory enjoys binge-watching 90s faves (Buffy and Sabrina forever!), aimlessly walking around the city, and planning her next adventure. You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).