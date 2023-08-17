7 Fall Dress Trends To Add To Your Closet ASAP
Though early in the season, there's no denying that your fall wardrobe awaits. Strutting through city streets while the leaves fall around you just isn't the same without a fire 'fit, which is why we've got our eye on the latest and greatest fashion trends to follow. It's important that we prioritize dresses, since they're an easy one-and-done piece that can tie your whole seasonal ensemble together. This year's fall dress trends bring eye-catching colors, flattering necklines, and Y2K revival. From cozy exercise dresses that hug you in *all* the right places, to flowy bohemian prints that flawlessly capture autumn, these fall dress trends will have you looking chic, no matter the occasion!
Plunging V-Neck Dresses
Summer's for showing some leg, which means fall's for flaunting the chest and neck. Go sultry (the stylish way) with plunging v-neck dresses – ideal for date nights!
Soft Y2K Ruffled Dresses
It's no surprise that Y2K is here to stay. Vertical ruffles from the era are one of the fall dress trends for 2023, and they look stunnning! Whether you dress these ruffle-y designs up or down, you'll be right on-trend.
Exercise Dresses
The girls are on the go! Exercise dresses, though practical for every season, will be prominent this fall. For chillier days, they can be layered under a cardigan and worn with comfy shoes.
Bright Red Dresses
A la Tomato Girl Summer, we're taking the fruit's brightest red into fall fashion. Seen on everything from bags to boots, bright red hues look even more gorgeous on dresses.
Farm Rio Red Short Sleeves Midi Dress
Midi Dresses
Black, brown, pink, and white midi dresses are in for the season. Resting right around the shins, midi-length designs are the perfect wear for fall when you sport them with tall boots and a micro purse.
A New Day Halter Slip Dress
Graphic Dresses
Taking notes from graphic tees, graphic dresses have been spotted more and more in the wild as fall approaches. If you're looking to make a statement, choose one that's bold, bright, and super colorful.
Boho Dresses
2010s fashion is allegedly making a comeback. From peplum to capris, one style trend that's returning is the boho aesthetic, most beautifully reflected in a flowy patterned dress.
Lead image via Reformation
