These Plastic Drawer Organizers Are A Life Saver — And They're On Sale This Week!
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Having a concrete cleaning routine while parenting a busy toddler feels like an impossible feat — until now. I recently snagged a plastic drawer organizer set off Amazon, and day-to-day life is a little easier to maintain. It feeds my organization obsession, while simultaneously saving me from the Sisyphean struggle of keeping a clean house. And because the organization set that saved me is on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, I just have to share how efficient it is and why it's worth buying.
Is this plastic drawer organizer set versatile?
Image via Amazon
OMG — yes, these plastic drawer organizers are so flexible based on your needs! I can't speak for everyone, but I live for versatile organization containers. My life takes many different shapes depending on the day and the stage of life my toddler's in, so it's paramount I have something that works with my life. Plus, cute standalone wicker baskets are a vibe, but they're no match for my kitchen or bathroom drawers. Those spaces require something more streamlined which is where this organizer set comes into the picture, allowing me to divvy up drawers thoughtfully.
How does these plastic drawer organizers help minimize clutter?
Photo by Devin Brown/Pexels
Before I bought this organization set, I used to get frustrated because I didn't know how to combat the inevitable pockets of clutter that kept appearing around my apartment. These days, I'm able to lessen their frequent appearances because things like makeup, batteries, rubber bands, and other miscellaneous items have their own spot in one of the clear plastic containers.
Are the containers in the Puroma set the same size?
Image via Amazon
One of the cool features about this organizer set is that the containers come in a *variety* of sizes. This helps you create a system in your drawers that fits different sized products you may want to stow away.
How many pieces are in the organizer set?
Amazon
The set comes with 18 pieces, which I've found is more than enough to work for the drawers in my kitchen and bathroom. To be on the safe side, I did place a second order to make sure I accounted for other nooks and crannies like my linen closet.
Shop the Plastic Drawer Organizer Set:
Puroma Clear Plastic Desk Organizer Set
I'm filing this plastic drawer organizer set under my list of home items I'd buy again because it's really helped me get my life together.
Looking for more shopping recs? Sign up for our weekly deals newsletter!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Amazon
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.