12 No-Hassle Meal Prep Containers That Will Make Your Life Way Easier
In today's fast-paced world, the art of meal prep is a massive game-changer in the pursuit of a healthier and more organized lifestyle. Preparing meals in advance has become an essential strategy for busy queens (looking at you, reader 👀) who are seeking to maintain a balanced diet.
Though finding the time to meal prep is quite easy, it can be hard to actually find space for your food. Enter the unsung hero: meal prep containers.
The right meal prep containers play a pivotal role in preserving your food’s freshness, enhancing kitchen organization, *and* revolutionizing the approach to daily nourishment – and we’ve got the best ones here for you! Stuff them in your lunchboxes, or use them in lieu of plates (oops).
The Best Meal Prep Containers
Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA-Free Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids ($35 for 5)
The separate compartments in these durable meal prep containers make it a breeze to keep your side dish away from the main course. They can be used for any meal of the day!
Stasher 2-Cup Bowl ($16)
Prep some cereal or smoothie bags ahead of time using these long-lasting Stasher bags – from there, all you need to do is add milk! Their bowl-like structure makes it simple to eat right from the container.
Caraway Home Food Storage Set ($245)
If your kitchen has a solid aesthetic, you'll love this clean, sleek, curated meal prep container set. Equipped with big boxes for lunchtime salads, and small cups for fruit, your meal prep game will be elevated to the max.
GoodCook Meal Prep 1-Compartment Containers + Lids ($12 for 10)
These straightforward meal prep containers will withstand multiple washes, and fit snugly into your fave lunchbox!
RGNEIN Bento Snack Boxes ($15 for 4, was $17)
Whether you're meal prepping for the kids or yourself, these meal prep containers make eating healthy *so* much fun! Reserve a different color for every day of the week, and take pleasure in the range of snacks you put in the smaller compartments.
Xigugo Overnight Oats Container with Lid + Spoon ($8 / 2-piece)
Overnight oats, anyone? These jars are begging to be filled to the brim with oats, yogurt, and fruit. Breakfast meal prep – done!
W&P Porter 8-Piece Fridge Bundle ($135, was $173)
This container set comes ready with bowls, boxes, and bags for all your food storage needs. Each one is easy to seal so that your meals stay fresh.
ZWILLING Fresh & Save Glass Airtight Food Storage Containers ($42 for 2, was $53)
Airtight meal prep containers are perfect for when you're prepping meals a week out. The seal they create will eliminate the need to throw any spoiled food out!
Ello Duraglass Meal Prep Containers ($45 for 5)
These glass meal prep containers will last you a lifetime. The rubber outer layer keeps each box from sliding and slipping around on the counter while you're eating!
Salda Breakfast On The Go Cups ($20 for 4)
These grab-and-go breakfast cups make eating cereal, oatmeal, or yogurt parfaits away from home a total breeze. They even come with a fork and spoon! The top container will keep your dry ingredients and toppings away from moisture, avoiding any sogginess.
Crate & Barrel Round Glass Containers with Bamboo Lids Set ($60 for 10)
These wood and glass meal prep containers are super sleek, which makes them perfect for a minimalistic, earthy vibe. Your fridge just got a makeover!
Bentgo Classic All-In-One Stackable Bento Lunchbox Container ($17 for 2, was $30)
This space-saving meal prep container has everything you need to chow down on some healthy meals.
Sign up for our newsletter for more kitchen hacks, recipes, and weekly deals!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Caraway Home
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.