The Best Pantry Organization Containers For A TikTok-Worthy Storage Space
The moment I get sucked into TikTok is the same moment I realize there's no going back. Once the after-work scroll starts, it's possible that I may not come back to reality for at least another hour. Between "day in the life" vlogs, outfit inspiration videos, and captivating musicians, the most satisfying and relaxing videos I see on my For You Page are of people cleaning their homes to the T and restocking their pantries with all the snacks a girl could ever need.
Watch one for yourself – the combo of sped-up sound and aesthetically pleasing display is like music to the ears. But I can't help but feel behind the pack with my pantry in disarray (especially knowing spring cleaning is around the corner). Though you don't have to go hard in organizing your pantry like Khloe K, it can feel nice to start somewhere so your pantry staples and fun snacks have a home. Check out these ten helpful tips in kickstarting your spring clean project, and some of our favorite pantry organization containers and bins to get you there!
10 Ideas for How to Hack Your Pantry Organization
1. Store dry foods and other pantry staples in airtight containers.
Storing dry foods and pantry staples in an airtight environment will keep them fresher for much longer. Try out organizing with some clear containers so that your food items stay visible, making it easier to keep track of what you have.
2. Consolidate individually wrapped snacks in pantry bins and baskets.
Not only will moving miscellaneous snacks into bins make your pantry look neater, you'll also know exactly where to go when the 2 p.m. munchies hit.
3. Buy pantry organization containers secondhand or at the dollar store.
The prices on some pantry organization tools can be overwhelming, and not everyone has a budget set-aside for a full-on pantry glam-ification. Combing the thrift or dollar store for helpful organizational bins or shelves is just as effective as shopping for new items!
4. Use labels.
Slap a bespoke label and expiration date on your different pantry storage containers to see what exactly you have available, and when each food item goes bad.
5. Make use of vertical space.
@ssevcech Call me crazy..but the after is SO much better! #macysownyourstyle#AerieREAL#organization#organizedhome#organizingtiktok#restock#restockwith#asmr#thehomeedit#pantryorganization#pantryrestock @ssevcech ♬ original sound - Sarah
Maximize your pantry's shelf space, and invest in shelf risers or stackable bins. This allows you to use more vertical space to store your favorite snacks and other pantry items. This hack comes in especially handy for kitchen lovers with small pantries.
6. Delegate each shelf for a different purpose.
Keep snacks on one shelf, pantry staples on another, and boxes on another shelf to stay organized and keep thing separate. You can even label each shelf, or draft up a schematic to hang near the pantry so food items don't wander off their designated shelf. If you have kiddos, relegate all their food items to one easy-to-reach shelf.
7. Use your pantry door.
Hang pantry organizers like over-the-door shelves on the back of your door if you’re low on space. You can even use a pocket shoe organizer for snacks and other small items!
8. FIFO
Follow the FIFO rule to keep your pantry organized and up to date: first in, first out. This ensures that you're eating and preparing meals with the freshest ingredients.
9. Don't forget about miscellaneous tools.
Account for a space to organize those miscellaneous kitchen items like chip clips, Tupperware, and lunchboxes.
10. Shop in one color.
Maintain a uniform, organized pantry by selecting organizational tools that match in color scheme.
The Best Pantry Organization Containers, Shelves, and Tools
Pantry Storage Bins
Room Essentials Y-Weave Small Decorative Storage Basket ($4)
Leave individually wrapped pantry snacks in an organized fashion with small baskets like this one.
6 Pack Wire Storage Baskets for Organizing ($40)
These wire bins also have a convenient spot for labeling, so you can further organize your pantry space.
UO Robin Refrigerator Basket ($39)
Though labeled a refrigerator basket, these adorable ceramic containers can also fare well for pantry organization.
2 Set Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top ($40)
If you're looking to maximize vertical space in your pantry, look no further than these stackable wire baskets.
Squared Away Medium Acacia Wood Storage Bin with Handles ($26)
These pantry storage bins have a super clean, sleek finish to match your elevated style.
Food Storage Containers for Pantry Organization
Zevro Dry Food Dispenser ($30)
Get rid of those annoying, bulky cereal boxes, and store your favorite morning munchie in this unique dispenser.
OXO Steel Pop Container Set Of 6 ($113)
These pantry organization containers are all certified airtight. Buy the whole set so that all of your dry grains and pastas have somewhere to go!
Brightroom Soda Fridge & Pantry Organizer Clear ($14)
Sparkling water fiend? These pantry organizers keep your cans from rolling all around.
1 Gal. Glass Slant Jar With Matte Black Lid ($20)
This glass jar makes snacking easy, and storing snacks even easier.
YouCopia StoraLid Container Lid Organizer ($25)
This lid and container organizer will be a lifesaver in your kitchen and pantry if you use a lot of Tupperware.
West Elm Textured Stoneware Canisters ($20+)
Keep flour and sugar in these pantry canisters so that they stay fresh.
SpaceAid Spice Rack Organizer with 28 Spice Jars, Labels, Chalk and Funnel Set ($40)
Spice things up for your pantry organization and invest in a spice rack!
Lazy Susans for an Organized Pantry
West Elm Modern Lazy Susan ($29)
Lazy susans come in handy when you need to have every pantry item visible.
Brightroom Bamboo 4 Compartment Lazy Susan Turntable with Dividers ($25)
Organize each of the 4 compartments on this wood Lazy Susan to match your needs.
Lexi Home 2 Tier Lazy Susan 360 Degree Turntable Organizer ($37)
This sleek storage tool is easy to clean, plus it utilizes a ton of vertical space with its stacking design.
Brightroom 10" Lazy Susan Turn Table ($8)
This budget-friendly turn table will meet all of your needs. It's super easy to store smaller containers on.
Organization Labels
Modern Kitchen Pantry 144 Labels for Food Storage Containers ($12)
Never lose track of what's in your pantry again. These easy-to-read labels will seriously change your organization game.
Squared Away 36-Count Adhesive Chalkboard Labels ($11)
These organizational labels can be erased and swapped around with ease.
Pantry Shelf Risers and Shelf Alternatives
mDesign Metal Shelf Riser ($39)
If you love your tea, but the boxes of bags take up too much space in your pantry, opt for a small shelf riser.
NEX Bamboo Kitchen Cabinet and Counter Shelf Organizer Set of 4 ($30)
These risers come in a set, so you can play around with what pantry shelf setup feels best.
Simply Essential Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer ($40)
An over-the-door organizer is a true game changer if your pantry is in tight quarters.
Greenway 4 Tier Mobile Storage Cart with Side Hooks ($28)
Try using a smaller, roll-away cart if you're strapped for pantry space. You can store it near your kitchen and roll it closer when you need it.
Amazon Basics 20-Pocket Over-the-Door Hanging Large-Size Shoe Organizer ($9)
A shoe organizer is a great alternative to over-the-door storage if you don't want to invest a ton of money into it.
Simply Essential Large 3-Tier Non-Skid Cabinet Organizer ($13)
Spices and smaller containers will find a cozy home on stadium-style shelf organizers like this one.
Found a new way to step up your pantry game? Let us know @BritandCo!
Header image by Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS
