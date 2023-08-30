10 Affordable Toddler Activities To Keep Your Little Ones Entertained
Confession: I've been searching for affordable toddler activities that can hold my toddler's ever changing attention. The more developmental milestones he reaches, the more I've seen his curiosity peak — and it's great! The only issue is trying to manage it while I work from home. Instead of trying to swim against the down current of motherhood and work, I've decided to encourage his curiosity by creating space for unlimited playtime.
One thing I know is that kids need the freedom and space to play. Come to think of it, so do adults. It's invaluable to put a smile on toddlers' faces and nurture one's inner child. Because it took hitting a wall for me to learn this, I'm sharing 10 affordable toddler activities I know work like a charm!
Picnic In The Park
9 times out of 10 your toddler has two essentials — snacks and outside time. Instead of wondering where you can take them on any given day, combine their two loves by having a picnic at your local park. Aside from your picnic budget, this is one of those priceless toddler activities that doesn't require you to break the bank.
Weekend Trip To The Library
If you're a part of a book club then you know how special a person's relationship with books can be. Taking your toddler to the library is one way to continue this tradition and they'll be able to participate different activities that your local branch has throughout the month.
Story Time At Home
After your fun library trip, snuggle up with your little ones during the week to read their book finds. They'll enjoy listening to you change your voice for different characters in the book and may even want to read aloud with you.
Arts & Crafts At Home
One thing I've noticed about my toddler is his love for "water play," painting, and drawing. There were a few incidents where he drew on the wall, but I had remind myself he wasn't trying to be malicious — just curious.
To help redirect his mini Picasso dreams, I invested in a coloring books and markers so he can draw as much as he pleases. I also draw alongside him and we talk about what's in our drawings. It's such a fun bonding activity.
Baking Fun
This activity may get a little messy, but don't let it deter you from letting your toddler get involved in baking. This is a great way to show them the fruits of their labor, with a little treat at the end that they can proudly say they made!
Free Play Involving Their Favorite Toys
One of my favorite toddler activities involves free play. I'm not sure when it happens but toddlers reach a point where they become fixated on certain toys. In my household, cars and dinosaurs rule above everything else. It's to the point where we have to watch the Jurassic Park series while playing with his T-Rex and Spinosaurus toys.
"Shopping" In Mommy's Closet
I can hear the collective sigh while looking at this picture, but hear me out! As a former toddler who used to love raiding her mom's closet to put together an outfit that made her smile, this a toddler activity worth making space for. Not only does it give them a task to focus on, but it also helps them develop their personal style, hopefully making morning routines much easier down the line.
Skating
Your little one will be considered a toddler until they're four years old, so it's not far-fetched to get them their first pair of skates when they're around three and walking around more steadily. The good thing about them is that they usually come with training wheels to help guide your toddler's feet.
They'll love feeling like a big kid as you help them glide down the sidewalk in your neighborhood.
Beach or Pool Visits
Another fun toddler activity is a visit to the beach or pool. They'll love the feel of the water against their legs and will enjoying digging for "treasure." It likely goes without saying, but be sure to always monitor your little one in and around water!
Bubble Machine Fun
Has anyone figured out why bubbles are so much fun? Whether there's a real answer or not, it's a classic way to incite endless giggles from your toddler. In the words of my grandmother, their "tickle box" will turn over countless times.
