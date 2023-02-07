The Best Kitchen Cabinet Organization Ideas To Make Your Space Feel Bigger
Whenever our kitchens are a mess — it tends to feel like a metaphor for our life also being somewhat of a mess. You know the scene: When there are baking dishes and leftovers all over the place, mismatched Tupperware pieces spilling out of your cabinets, restocked pantry goods haphazardly stuffed into the wrong spots... It can be hard to deal when our kitchens are out of sorts.
If you're looking to declutter your kitchen, then you've come to the right place because we rounded up some of the coolest kitchen cabinet organizers and organization inspiration for your own kitchen in 2023. These babies save space without sacrificing style, which will make whipping up those Super Bowl finger foods way more fun. Keep reading for everything you need to know about how to organize kitchen cabinets.
How To Organize Kitchen Cabinets
The most important thing to focus on when organizing your kitchen cabinets is maximizing space. That just means making the most of the space that you have, because no matter how big your cabinets are, if they're filled to the brim with items that don't have a dedicated spot, it's going to feel cluttered.
Focus on keeping similar items together, using up vertical space by stacking where you're able (like with bowls or glasses) and making sure that every object has a dedicated space.
Kitchen Cabinet Organization Ideas
Use your cabinets to hold more than just kitchenware — display books and plants to bring some personality into your kitchen. You don't have to save all the fun for your bedroom and living room!
If you live in a small apartment, or just don't have cabinets, you can still take part in the fun. Use the space above your sink or your countertop to add your own shelves. This is a great option because when you're doing it yourself, you can customize the storage to your needs.
If you don't want to stack your plates (or you don't have the room for all the designs to have their own stacks), set them upright instead with a DIY plate rack. (via PMQ For Two)
Okay, so this one isn't technically cabinet organization, but it will definitely save you room in your cabinets. DIY this wine rack that will move your wine bottles from your cabinets onto the wall and add color to your room at the same time.
The Home Edit's organization tips are totally inspiring thanks to their efficiency and their color. Grabbing bins from somewhere like The Container Store or Target can help you contain your products so they don't end up spread across your shelf, and they also make it easier to stack your items since they won't fall over.
Don't underestimate the power of labels. When you buy your bins, tubs, and other organizers, write what you intend to store inside on all the containers and make sure that the corresponding product is always inside. That way, you'll have one bin of flour instead of multiple half-empty bags. Plus, it just looks prettier!
Image via roam in color/Unsplash.
For a quick update on the system you already have, stack your plates so that like plates are together, with the biggest plates are on the bottom — this will ensure they sit together in a way that takes up the least amount of room.
Make sure all the rims of your glasses are touching when storing them in your cabinets, and when you're organizing mugs, face the handles toward each other so there's less empty space and more room for new mugs. Because let's be honest, we can always buy new mugs.
Don't forget to use up the space on top of your cabinets too! Grab some baskets to organize new bottles of olive oil, bags of coffee, or cleaning supplies that you get from the store. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Kitchen Cabinet Organizers
If you love to stay hydrated (ie: you have nine water bottles in your cabinet), then you should grab a product like this YouCopia UpSpace Bottle Organizer ($25+). It'll keep all your water bottle snug together so that you have more room for all your mugs. Speaking of...
The great thing about these Better Houseware Undershelf Cup & Mug Hooks ($10 for two) is that since they hook around the top of a shelf, they don't take up any room at the base.
One way to make sure you save room is to use up vertical space instead of horizontal space. That's why we love the Chrome Roll-Out Bakeware Organizer ($66), which stacks all your muffin tins and cookie sheets on their end. Trust us: this will save you tons of room.
Your fruit deserves a comfy spot to hang out in, so grab a Macrame Fruit Hammock ($30) that will keep fruit off the counter. Cute!
The great thing about a container like the Everything Organ Cabinet Depth Pantry Bin ($81+) is that it's clear because you know what you have at all times. You won't have to pull out the bins to see what's inside!
Use an Expandable Countertop Organizer ($38) in your cabinets — or use it on your counter to clear out your cabinets). We love that this pick's expandable because that means you can move it around to different areas, no matter how big the area is.
A pot organizer like this one from MUDEELA ($24, was $30) will keep all your pots and pans together, and you won't have to put up with the noise of when they're stacked on top of each other.
You can't forget about the spices! A rack like this Kitsure Spice Rack($34, was $40) will keep all your spices together and make accessing them a whole lot easier.
Some mDesign Metal Sliding Baskets ($58) will create organization within your cabinet the way that cubes do. It's like a two-in-one storage space!
Check out our email newsletter for more kitchen cabinet organization ideas, and more cleaning tips and tricks.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Khloe Kardashian’s Crazy Baking Cabinet Will Make You Want to Organize Yours STAT ›
- Statement-Making Home DIYs You Can Do in 3 Days or Less ›
- 10 Genius Ways to Use That Awkward Space Above Your Kitchen Cabinets ›
- 10 Cheap Ways to Update an Ugly Kitchen ›
- 25 Organized Pantries That Are Serious #Goals ›
- 15 Organized Kitchens That Are Oddly Satisfying ›
- 4 Simple Steps to Organizing Your Pantry Like a Pro ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!