Search & Section Navigation

Sign In

Shopping

Style NewsTrends & InspoShoes & AccessoriesBest Beauty ProductsHome DecorGift Guides

Self Care

Beauty & Skincare NailsHairMakeupHealthOrganization & CleaningFinancial WellnessA Better Work LifeCreativity & DIY

Celebrity

Celeb StyleRed Carpet Celebrity Couples

Entertainment

TV ShowsMoviesBooksMusic

HOROSCOPES

HoroscopesAsk An AstrologerZodiac Signs

Food

Food News & Menu UpdatesRecipesHealthy EatingAppetizersDessertsCocktails

More

TravelHolidaysRelationships & ParentingGamesBrit + Co PicksSelfmadeDIY ClassesDIY GuidesVideos

Shopping

Self-Care

Celebrity

Entertainment

Horoscopes

Food

Travel

Holidays

Relationships & Parenting

Games

Brit + Co Picks

Selfmade

DIY Classes

DIY Guides

Videos

AboutPressAdvertise With UsClassesCareersContactDo Not Sell My Info

STAY CONNECTED WITH BRIT+CO





Plow & Hearth

The cozy-home finds we come back to all year long (grab them before they sell out)!

Plow & Hearth: The Heart of Your Home, Every Season

Plow & Hearth: The Heart of Your Home, Every Season

Plow & Hearth

By Brit + CoNov 24, 2026

Brit + Co

See Full Bio

Recommended for you

You know the moment. It's the first truly cold night, someone finally lights the fireplace, and the whole house smells like woodsmoke and cinnamon and possibility. Or it's the week before the holidays, when the porch gets its wreath and the mantel gets its glow and suddenly your home feels ready. Every season has one of those moments, and Plow & Hearth has been quietly making them better since 1980.

Here's the thing about Plow & Hearth: it started as a tiny country store in Madison, Virginia, tucked into the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, running on solar power and a wood stove. Forty-five years later it's headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, still family-feeling, and still the place we go for the fireplace, the garden, the porch, the rugs, the lights, and all the little pieces that make a house feel like a home. We're rounding up our favorite Plow & Hearth finds for every season, starting with the one we're in right now. (Hint: it involves a lot of twinkle lights.)

Brit + Co readers get 10% off at Plow & Hearth with code BRIT10. Plus, there's always a sale running and the Deal of the Week changes every week! Fair warning: the best sellers below sell out every single year, so if you love it, grab it.

The short version:

Plow & Hearth is a Richmond, Virginia home and garden brand founded in 1980, known for fireplace and hearth accessories, outdoor living, rugs and doormats, lighting, and seasonal decor.

Plow & Hearth Fatwood fire starter is the #1 best seller: natural pine heartwood that lights a fire with two sticks and one match.

For the holidays, Plow & Hearth's best finds are the lighted grapevine garland, holiday coir doormats, beeswax tapers, amaryllis bulb gardens, and collectible pewter ornaments.

December 14 is the last day to order from plowhearth.com for Christmas delivery.

Brit + Co readers get 10% off at Plow & Hearth with code BRIT10.

Here's how to make your home feel like the season, all year long!

Plow & Hearth

1. Start at the front door (the holidays begin on the porch).

Before anyone's inside admiring your tree, they're outside on your porch. We say lean into it. Plow & Hearth does doormats like nobody else, and the Holiday Welcome Coir Mat is the one we'd grab first: natural coir that actually scrubs boots, a sweet holiday print, and a price that makes it an easy yes. Then hang the 78" Outdoor LED Cascade Lights from the porch roof or the nearest tree. Warm white, not the blue-white kind that makes your house look like a dentist's office. (It matters!)

Plow & Hearth

2. Give the mantel the glow-up it deserves.

We're obsessed with the Lighted Grapevine Holiday Garland. It's real grapevine wound with warm micro lights, so it looks gathered from the yard instead of grabbed off a shelf. Drape it along the mantel, wind it down the stair rail, or run it across the kitchen window. This is the piece that makes every photo of your house look like a magazine.

Plow & Hearth

3. Set the table like you mean it.

Candlelight is the cheapest luxury there is. Plow & Hearth's Hand-Dipped Beeswax Taper Candles come in a dozen shades (raw honey, deep red, dusty rose, even black), burn clean, and smell faintly of honey while they do it. Get the 4-pair bundle. A Tuesday pasta night with tapers lit is a completely different Tuesday.

Plow & Hearth

4. Give the gift nobody else is giving.

Two ideas here, both very Plow & Hearth. The Large Amaryllis Trio Bulb Garden is a living gift that keeps going well into January: three amaryllis bulbs in a planter, ready to grow. Heads up, the bulb gardens sell out most years, so order early! And for stockings, the Solid Pewter Christmas Tree Ornaments are the ones that end up on the tree every year after. They're collectible, with new designs each year, so the stocking stuffer you give this Christmas becomes the annual keepsake they look for next. Cast in real pewter with actual weight in your hand: cardinals, snowmen, a tiny hot cocoa mug, a lantern. Pick the one that's them.

Holiday shipping note: December 14 is the last day to order from plowhearth.com for delivery by Christmas. Don't be the one who waits!

Plow & Hearth

5. Light the fire with the #1 best seller everyone comes back for.

If you buy one thing from this entire list, make it Fatwood. It's Plow & Hearth's longest-running best seller and once you've used it you'll understand why. Fatwood is the resin-rich heart of pine stumps, cut into sticks. Tuck two under your logs, strike one match, and that's it. No crumpled newspaper, no lighter fluid, no standing there blowing on it while everyone watches. People buy a box in the fall, use it all winter, and reorder every year like clockwork. The 25 lb. box is the sweet spot; grab the 10 lb. if you want to try it first (you'll be back).

Plow & Hearth

6. Make the fireplace the best seat in the house.

The fire's lit. Now make the space around it feel finished. The Small Winchester Fireplace Screen with Doors is the heavy, handsome kind with doors that swing open so you can poke at the fire without wrestling the whole screen. Put the McLean Wool Hearth Rug in front of it: wool is naturally flame-resistant (that's why hearth rugs have always been wool), and this one's hand-tufted and scalloped so it looks like it belongs. And the Preston 5-Piece Fireplace Toolset has everything you need and nothing you don't.

Plow & Hearth

7. Spring: open the doors and let the birds in (sort of).

When the weather turns, Plow & Hearth turns with it. Spring is the garden side of the house: furniture, pathways, planters, and the small things that make a yard feel like one more room. Our two starter picks: the Sculpted Songbirds Metal Pedestal Birdbath, a best seller every spring (two sculpted birds on the rim, and the real ones show up within a week), and the Black Solar Pathway Lights, which need zero wiring and make the walk to your front door feel like you planned it.

Plow & Hearth

8. Summer: bunting on the porch, shade on the patio.

Summer at Plow & Hearth has two acts. Act one is the Fourth of July, and Plow & Hearth does it the old-fashioned way: Star Spangled Bunting draped along the porch rail (a best seller every June), house and garden flags, and the whole Classic Americana collection for anyone who wants the porch to look like a small-town parade. Act two is the rest of the season, and it's about building the outdoor room you'll actually use. Start with shade from the Shades & Umbrellas collection, put an indoor/outdoor rug down (the hooked ones are a signature), run string lights overhead, plant a wind spinner where it'll catch the afternoon breeze (the copper lily and sunflower spinners are best sellers for a reason), hang a hummingbird feeder where you can see it from your chair, and if you want the sound of water without a pond, an outdoor fountain does it. All of it is built to live outside from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Shop Plow & Hearth Flags & Bunting · Shop Plow & Hearth Deck & Patio

Plow & Hearth

9. Fall: Halloween goes big, then fire pit season takes over.

Fall at Plow & Hearth starts with Halloween, and Halloween at Plow & Hearth is not subtle. The Lighted Halloween Witch Stakes (three witches, lit from within, best seller every October) and the Metal Halloween Skeleton Statues are the yard pieces that make the neighborhood kids slow down on the sidewalk. Add LED bats for the porch and a Halloween coir doormat and you're the house everyone remembers. Then November hits, the fire pits come out, and this is where Plow & Hearth really shines. Keep your wood dry and stacked with the 4-Foot Steel Wood Log Rack (it goes fast every fall), then pick your fire pit. Wood-burning, propane, deep-bowl, tabletop: the collection rotates with the season, so we'll send you to the full lineup rather than pick one that sells out by the time you read this.

Shop Plow & Hearth Halloween · Shop Plow & Hearth Fire Pits

Plow & Hearth

Plow & Hearth FAQ: the questions we get asked the most

What is Plow & Hearth known for?

Plow & Hearth is a home and garden retailer best known for fireplace and hearth accessories (especially Fatwood fire starter), outdoor furniture and garden decor, rugs and doormats, lighting, and seasonal decor for every holiday. It sells through its catalog, plowhearth.com, and retail stores.

What is Fatwood and how do you use it?

Fatwood is a natural fire starter cut from the resin-rich heartwood of pine stumps. Lay two or three sticks under your kindling or logs and light them with a match; the resin catches fast and burns hot enough to start the wood without paper or lighter fluid. A 25 lb. box of Plow & Hearth Fatwood lasts most households a full winter.

What are Plow & Hearth's best sellers for the holidays?

This season: Fatwood fire starter, the lighted grapevine garland, holiday coir doormats, hand-dipped beeswax candles, solid pewter ornaments, and the amaryllis bulb gardens (on pre-order, and they sell out).

When is the last day to order from Plow & Hearth for Christmas delivery?

December 14 is the last day to order from plowhearth.com to lock in delivery by Christmas.

Does Plow & Hearth have a sale right now?

Yes! Plow & Hearth runs a sale section year-round, plus a Deal of the Week that changes every week. Brit + Co readers also get 10% off with code BRIT10 at plowhearth.com.

Where is Plow & Hearth based?

Richmond, Virginia. The company was founded in 1980 as a small country store in Madison, Virginia, in the Blue Ridge foothills, and is headquartered in Richmond today.

Plow & Hearth

The seasons will keep changing, and so will this list. When it's time to open the doors again, we'll move spring right to the top. Until then: light the fire, hang the garland, and let the house feel like the holidays.

Use code BRIT10 to get 10% off your Plow & Hearth order today!

christmas decorfireplacegarden ideashalloween decorholiday decorholiday giftshome decoroutdoor decorplantersseasonal decorshoppingsponsored

The Latest

Gifts

Theresa Gonzalez

Nov 23, 2026

Sponsored

Theresa Gonzalez

Aug 26, 2022

Parenting

Theresa Gonzalez

Apr 13, 2026

Astrology

Theresa Gonzalez

Feb 05, 2026

A Better Work Life

Theresa Gonzalez

May 25, 2023

Make Your Inbox Your Happy Place

Get freebies, inspo, & more delivered to you.

This field is required.

Email is invalid.

You subscribed successfully!

Something went wrong!

Sign up for our newsletter and never miss out!

This field is required.

Email is invalid.

You subscribed successfully!

Something went wrong!

The Top 5

Nov 19, 2026

Nov 19, 2026

Nov 20, 2026

Nov 24, 2026

Nov 19, 2026

Discover More

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit

Explore 120+ Creative Courses in our All-Access Pass or feed your creativity with 45+ B+C Baking + Cooking Bundle . Visit

More For You

test var 2026-09-25

Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

Chloe Williams​

Nov 12, 2026

Huge news for BritBox and Jane Austen fans: on the heels of The Other Bennet Sister, we're getting a brand new TV show inspired by Persuasion. The Other Elliot Sister is coming to BritBox soon and will follow another overlooked sister in the Jane Austen universe as the next installment of the brand new Austen Untold anthology franchise series. Think American Horror Story, but less horror and much ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

Amanda Perna Left Calvin Klein For Sequins & Feathers. She Has No Regrets.

Angie Myers

Theresa Gonzalez

Nov 10, 2026

Every entrepreneur has a moment when a side project becomes something bigger — a spark that turns curiosity into a real business. Propel Stories, a new Brit + Co and Verizon Small Business Digital Ready series, celebrates those turning points. We’re spotlighting women who are building modern, digital-first businesses while navigating the realities of growth, funding, and wearing a ton of hats. ... Keep reading

Lily Craigen/Sally Flegg, Courtesy of Netflix; Amazon

Chloe Williams​

Sep 28, 2026

Netflix is finally adapting one of the OG BookTok favorite hockey romance shows: Icebreaker. It's no surprise that with the success of Off-Campus and Heated Rivalry, TV fans are clamoring for more hockey romance shows.The story follows Anastasia Allen, who's a competitive figure skater determined to become an Olympic champion. But everything changes when she's faced with sharing her ice time with ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

HBO

Chloe Williams​

Oct 28, 2026

If you've been feeling absolutely distraught since the end of The Gilded Age season 3 — where the fate of Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George's (Morgan Spector) relationship was left up the air while Peggy (Denée Benton) got engaged to Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica) — then you're definitely not alone. I have been beside myself waiting for new episodes to air so we can find out exactly what ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

Amazon

Bre Avery

Oct 19, 2026

Some of my favorite books of all time fall into the “cottagecore” category. Reading, by nature, is one of the most cottagecore activities you can engage in, since it embodies the art of slow living. Additionally, immersing yourself in a book is extremely beneficial for your mental health, with studies showing that reading can lower your stress levels by as much as 68%. And isn’t that what the ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

See More

Getty

Brit + Co

Nov 24, 2026

Dressing for the holidays can bring out our boldest fashion instincts. The flirty velvet midi, the slinky satin skirt, the knit dress that works just as well at the office party as it does at mom’s house on Christmas Eve. Then, somewhere between the first hour and the third, you feel that familiar friction: thigh chafe.We’ve all been there, it’s so common, but really you need the right layer ... Keep reading

Most Popular

Sponsored

Theresa Gonzalez

Apr 01, 2025

Creativity & DIY

Irene Lee

Dec 13, 2016

Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Brit + Co

Nov 05, 2026

Style & Shopping

Irene Lee

Nov 15, 2016

Parties

Irene Lee

Sep 09, 2016

Make Your Inbox Your Happy Place

Get freebies, inspo, & more delivered to you.

This field is required.

Email is invalid.

You subscribed successfully!

Something went wrong!

About

Press

Advertise With Us

Classes

Careers

Contact

Do Not Sell My Info

©2026 Brit Media, Inc. All rights reserved.Terms of Service·Privacy Policy·Archives· Change Privacy Settings

STAY CONNECTED WITH BRIT + CO