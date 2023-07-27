Lily Collins Is Starring In Lena Dunham's Polly Pocket Movie
Mattel is running full steam ahead to unlock more childhood memories after the success of Barbie. Shining a spotlight on '90s toys, Lena Dunham is teaming up with the mega brand to write and direct a movie about Polly Pocket.
The most exciting part about this is she's tapped Lily Collins to star as Polly P! She's spectacular in Emily in Paris so we can only imagine how she'll bring the tiny heroine to life. Good thing we won't have to imagine for long.
As part of Mattel's film lineup, the Polly Pocket movie is being written and directed by Lena Dunham. This means viewers can expect to see witty banter with a thought-provoking underlying message — and we can't wait! If you're just as excited as we are, keep reading for all the details about the upcoming Polly Pocket movie.
Is there a Polly Pocket movie?
Yes! Mattell is bringing another toy to life with the Polly Pocket movie.Varietyfirst shared the big news in 2021. Feel free to watch the PollyWorld cartoon while you wait for the new feature film.
What do we know about the plot?
So far we know the movie will revolve around the friendship that develops between Polly Pocket and a young girl.
“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me,” writer and director Lena Dunham told Variety. Us too!
Who's in the Polly Pocket movie cast?
Right now, the only casting news we have is Lily Collins as the title character. Collins will also serve as one of the producers alongside names like Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon of Mattel Film.
What have Lily and Lena said about the movie?
Lily and Lena are ecstatic about bringing Polly Pocket to the big screen. In a statement to Variety, Lena made it clear she wants to create a film that resonates with young women.
She said "I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”
For Lily, this film is "a real dream come true" and we couldn't agree more.
Is there a release date?
Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, a definitive release date hasn't been announced. We're happy to report that produce Robbie Brenner is loving the script so far.
She told Variety, "It's been an amazing collaboration" and she hopes they can make an announcement "in the future."
We're crossing our fingers and hoping more news will come soon!
While we wait for more news, start digging around in your attics for your Polly Pocket trinkets. (Just maybe don't chew on the shoes if they're 20 years old). We'll find ours too so we can have them with us when the movie premieres in theaters!
