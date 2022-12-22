These "Emily In Paris" Outfits Make Dressing Up Fun Again. Here's How To Recreate Them.
Emily in Paris is the brain candy we needed during quarantine. Chock full of fun, France, and fashion, it provided the perfect escape from the day-to-day of baking bread, watching TikTok, and staring out our windows. Not only did the first two seasons of the show give us a killer urge to live beside a cute neighbor in Paris, but it also provided us a ton of outfit inspo, and Season Three — which drops on Wednesday, December 21 — promises to do the same.
In honor of its premiere, we dove into some of Emily in Paris' new outfits and got a peek at some conversation that Netflix had with costume designer Marylin Fitoussi. With her crazy fashion choices and bold colors, Emily might just prove to be the inspiration we need to get dressed up again — for the holiday season and beyond.
Colors Of The Rainbow
Image via Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix.
Emily's bubbly, optimistic outlook on life contrasts the serious nature of the Parisians around her, and her loud, colorful style stands on its own as well — and even if we see her toned-down just a bit in season 3, she's still the queen of mixing colors and prints.
"I said to myself that at this level of observation, she should be able to reinterpret the codes of French fashion," says Fitoussi. "Emily will always remain eclectic, with mixes that are very specific to her. We made her color palette a little bit more subtle, but without being more French; we do not use the French national colors of white, navy, and black. I went with tones that were always quite strong, but occasionally a little more burnt, or a little more pastel."
Adding prints and colors to your outfit is a great way to keep your look from being too serious, and even if it seems intimidating, there are a few things to keep in mind.
Our advice: Keep colors simple (so they're not competing with the patterns), but don't be afraid to go crazy with different prints within your color scheme. Make an exact match with your hat, bag, or shoes for a look like no other. If you're not sure whether you're ready to rock head-to-toe color just yet, find accessories in fun materials like suede.
Knit Sweater
Suede Dress Boots
Go Big Or Go Home
Image via Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix.
As far as Emily is concerned, the days of building an outfit around a single statement piece are long gone.
After having trouble locating a perfect piece, Fitoussi a piece from an H&M and Iris Apfel collab. "It is outrageous and voluminous, made of purple ruffles in synthetic material, and which has completely crazy proportions. And I knew that this was the piece that would complement [Emily's] dress, that would make sense, and that would give panache to this outfit that was a little bit shy at first."
Don't be afraid of crazy silhouettes or fun patterns (like Emily's zebra blouse). Pick complementary colors or stick to a monochromic 'fit for balance without sacrificing volume. If you'd rather stick to the basics, add some fun accessories like different-sized earrings or candy-colored sunglasses.
Jacquard-Knit Crop SweaterH&M
When In Doubt, Overdress
Image via Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix.
Even if you don't have a ton of opportunities to get dressed up, there are ways to incorporate elevated pieces into your daily coffee run or trip to the grocery store. And you don't have to buy designer to look nice.
Wear a dress with sneakers, slip on heels with a tee and jeans, or pair a pearly clutch with your go-to sweatshirt. If you keep your pieces wrinkle-free, and make sure there are no loose threads, your outfit won't look as mismatched as you might expect.
Pearl Clutch
Velvet Dress
Sequin Blazer
Just For Fun
Image via Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix.
The last few years in fashion have been ultra casual and functional, but don't be afraid to go in the opposite direction for 2023. Emily knows a thing or two about finding joy in fashion purely for the sake of its beauty, and as we embrace the new year, dressing for fun is a great addition to our goals.
"Emily is unique, she is special," Fitoussi says. "You will discover that she has observed all the codes of French fashion, and that she has reinterpreted them in her own way, the Cooper way. I think we managed to give this person, this character, a very specific silhouette; you can call it iconic or not, but it is different."
Wear that tiny purse because it's your favorite color, even if it barely fits your keys, or wear sheer socks with your platform sandals, even if they'll leave your feet colder than normal. Your style doesn't have to fit into any one box. Wear whatever makes you feel good!
Featured image via Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix.
