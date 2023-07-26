Every Movie That's Been Delayed By The SAG-AFTRA Strike
After shutting down because of COVID, Hollywood finds itself at another moment in history: for the first time since 1960, both its writers (repped by WGA) and actors (who are a part of SAG-AFTRA) are on strike.
Many workers, actors, writers, and others involved in all the steps of film production are striking in the name of reasonable wages (since streaming has eliminated the majority of residuals) and protection against new AI technologies. A number of in-the-works fall movies have already been delayed, and more are sure to join the list. Here's what been shifted so far.
Challengers
Challengers, a tennis drama that was set to be Zendaya's next movie, was slated to be one of this fall's best films but was pushed to the spring. First penned for September 15, 2023, we now have an updated release date of April 26, 2024, via Collider.
Beetlejuice 2
Beetlejuice 2 was already mid-production when the strikes began. With a stacked cast (Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Michael Keaton, and Jenna Ortega), we won't want to miss this sequel, but it appears we'll have to wait past the predicted September 2024 release date, according to L'Officiel.
White Bird
White Bird, featuring Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson, was originally scheduled to release on August 25, 2023. It's now left undated for later this year (likely Q4), according to Deadline. It's looking this fall won't have a ton of new titles, so you'll likely catch us rewatching our go-to summer TV shows at home.
Problemista
A24 was eager to push their latest, Problemista, for a release on August 4 of this year, but due to Julio Torres' (the film's star, director, and writer) participation in the SAG-AFTRA strike, production has fully paused, according to Deadline.
The Untitled Dirty Dancing Sequel
We were ready to have the time of our life with the upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel (which has yet to be officially named), but instead of releasing on February 9 of next year, it's now scheduled for a general timeframe of summer 2025. Good thing we can rewatch the original until then!
Poor Things
Emma Stone's latest film, Poor Things by Yorgos Lenthimos, has also been delayed according to The Hollywood Reporter. Originally intended to release in theaters on September 8, it's now set to come out on December 8, 2023.
Mission: Impossible 8 (Dead Reckoning Part Two)
It's been reported that production for the eighth Mission: Impossible installment has stopped, according to SAG-AFTRA's rules regarding stunts while on strike. Its OG release date was June 28, 2024, but we can expect it to be pushed out even further.
Movies That *Might* Be Delayed Due to the SAG-AFTRA Strikes
The Color Purple
This movie-musical version of The Color Purple was originally slated for December 20, 2023, but Warner Bros. is reportedly considering pushing it to 2024 according to Variety. Starring icons like Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, and more, this movie is one we don't want to miss – but will totally wait for.
Wicked
This iconic tale starring Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, and Cynthia Erivo (originally set for November 2024) was paused in the final days of its post-production, however according to the movie's director, that shouldn't affect the release date.
"Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie. We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close," director Jon M. Chu tweeted. "It’s been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back! And we will finish properly strong when the time is right. My heart goes out to our cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together. More to come but in the meantime I’m excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz (release date shouldn’t be affected). It has been an extraordinary adventure… more to do. "
Dune: Part Two
It looks like we might have to wait to return to Arrakis. Variety reported that the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya film is likely to be pushed out to 2024, instead of its OG release date in November 2023. But things are quite unpredictable, so we'll be following the latest news here.
