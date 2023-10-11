Treat Yourself This Prime Day With Self-Care Essentials at Record Low Prices
Kiara Pérez studied Marketing and HR at the University of Puerto Rico. She started writing as a way to pass the time and found it to be a great way to communicate and share information with a larger audience. In her downtime, you can find her gushing about her favorite TV shows and spending time with her beloved pets.
With October Prime Day upon us, now is the time to start gathering up those self-care essentials you’ve been eyeing. With this great savings event, you can treat yourself to a variety of mind and body care products at never-before-seen prices.
You don’t have to spend lots of money in order to take a much-needed pause from your daily life and treat yourself right—these exclusive Prime member discounts make these items so much more affordable! Whether you want something high-tech, something unique, or something simply luxurious, now is the perfect opportunity to grab some top-quality pampering experiences without going over your budget.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
The Laneige lip sleeping mask is your secret weapon for achieving irresistibly smooth and baby-soft lips. Say hello to intense moisture and a dose of antioxidants, all delivered while you catch those precious Z's. This little pot of wonder is formulated with berry fruit complex, murumuru seed, and shea butter to provide your lips with a deep surge of hydration and nourishment overnight. No more chapped lips for you!
Aquafit Time Marker Water Bottle
The Aquafit one-gallon water bottle is a stylish and practical reusable option that helps you stay hydrated all day long. Crafted from 100% BPA-free plastic, this bottle is portable, durable, and designed with a wide-mouth opening for easy drinking and cleaning. It even comes with two interchangeable lids one with a silicone straw, and one without, so you can switch styles according to your activity and drinking preference. It’s perfect for people who either love to drink water or need a little reminder to hydrate more.
Circadian Optics LED Therapy Lamp
The Circadian Optics therapy lamp is stylish, UV-free, and sure to make a fashionable addition to any space. Light is an essential part of our lives, regulating our bodies' cycles and moods. Now, with people spending more time indoors, getting the light we need is even more important. That's where this innovative lamp comes in. So if you spend too much time inside, you’ll be able to bring some healthy light indoors.
CosRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask
Experience the pure magic of CosRX Korean sheet masks—the secret to achieving luminous and nourished skin. If your skin is in need of a little pick-me-up, this rejuvenating mask is specially formulated with a simple yet powerful ingredient that guarantees glowing results. With a whopping 35,000 ppm of snail mucin, it’s a potent dose that works wonders for your skin, delivering a surge of hydration and nourishment that repairs damaged skin and lightens acne scars. You can’t have a proper self-care day without some quality sheet masks!
iRobot Roomba i4 Robot Vacuum
The iRobot Roomba i4 robot vacuum is the ultimate cleaning companion for your home. With its innovative features and powerful performance, this robot vacuum is here to make your life easier and your floors cleaner than ever before. But what’s really impressive is its ability to clean the rooms you want, when you want. Thanks to iRobot OS and Imprint Smart Mapping technology, this robot vacuum learns and personalizes your cleaning experience. Simply direct it to clean any room you want, any time you want. Nothing says self-care like having a little robot do your cleaning for you.
