How This Founder Helps First Gen Students Transition From College To Career

Waiting for perfection to start your business? Selfmade alum Sruti Bharat says "don't be paralyzed by some perfect vision." Instead, start small so you can test and learn. Thanks to Office Depot, we're here to share Sruti's story behind FutureMap, a nonprofit that helps first gen students, many of whom face unique hurtles in securing jobs and competitive salaries, make the transition from college to career.

