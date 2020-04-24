50 Free and Fun Printables That Kids (and You!) Will Love
Heard "I'm bored?" enough times today? Here's something they can engage with without the extra screen time. Enter activity pages! We've rounded up the best free printable activity pages packed with puzzles, games, and art magic to help keep kids entertained and learning.
Print them out before kids even wake up and they can dive right into games, word searches, coloring, and other crafts to start the day. Our faves encourage creativity, learning, focus, and help build art skills. Check them out!
Free Coloring Pages
Coloring pages and activities are exciting for kids of all ages. These are fun whether your young ones are still practicing dexterity with finger painting or are mastering the art of mindful coloring. These free coloring pages have all kinds of fun themes to keep every kid engaged.
- Lux + Trip Paper Goods is offering their cool illustration coloring pages for free.
- Ban.do has fun and uplifting free coloring pages.
- Check out 1,000 free Disney coloring pages for kids.
- The Elsa-obsessed will these 20+ free Disney Frozen printables and activities.
- One of our favorite books, the Secret Garden, offers free coloring pages.
- Here are fun and free coloring pages from our friends at Crayola.
- Check out 10 free coloring pages from Brit + Co's Pattern Play Coloring Book.
- Here's something for the whole family: thank you essential workers coloring pages.
- These changing shape abstract coloring pages are great for preschoolers and parents!
- Build your focus with these vividly intricate ocean coloring pages.
- Try these interesting pattern coloring pages to do with our little ones.
- Here are free abstract pattern coloring pages.
- Color up these cute summer, beach, and ocean coloring pages,
- So adorable embroidery coloring page activities!
- Kids can count their way through color by number printable activities.
- Download free coloring books from more than 100 museums worldwide.
- Try these tree printable coloring page bookmark activities.
Activity Pages, Workbooks, and Games
With summer break looming and with it distance learning coming to a close, these workbooks and games are a perfect blend for keeping kids busy, encouraging them to learn while school's out, and inspiring them to try something new. Here are some of our favorite free printables, including puzzles, games, skill-building worksheets, activities, and buildable toys.
- Take kids on an indoor scavenger hunt!
- Kamala and Maya Harris' new book, Kamala and Maya's Big Idea, has a free printable activity book.
- Lonely Planet has great activity pages to keep the little explorers entertained.
- Highlights has tons of fun printable activities for every age, including coloring, cards, games, and puzzles.
- All about bugs? Here are all kinds of bug-themed activity pages.
- Check out this spring-inspired printable activity book.
- Camp has a free activity book, and they're releasing a new chapter each week!
- These fun worksheets teach kids about abstract artists.
- Maika Goods offers this fun activity book in the spirit of finding little joys everyday.
- Here are printable activities for kids from our friends at Spruce Crafts.
- You can all play this cute spring bingo game printable.
- Next car ride try this free engaging printable "I Spy" activity.
- We love these fun Star Wars activities and printables.
- Build your own unicorn with this free printable.
- Learn how to make amazing flextangles with a free printable template.
- Try this cupcake playdough mat printable activity.
- Everyone loves this nature walk and count activity printable.
- Challenge them with fun printable mazes.
- DIY lovers will enjoy this free cross stitch pattern printables for kids.
- The whole family will love this I'm bored jar of activities for kids.
Arts and Crafts Printables
These kids arts and craft printables are lifesavers. We're especially grateful because these templates have taken all of the hard work and prep out of the craft equation. No matter what your little is liking right now, we've got you covered.
- Make 100 projects with just 10 products with this fun Michael's printable activity book.
- DIY your own photo booth props with these free printables.
- Try fun cut and paste activities for kids.
- Practice your origami with cool printable origami instructions (and turn into a mobile after!)
- Put on a puppet show with cute puppet printables for your littles.
- Ocean animal fine motor printables are great for preschoolers.
- Make these tiny indoor paper plants - so pretty!
- We love this mermaid paper dolls project.
- Here are fun art activity printables to make with the kids.
- Try these free educational and art activity printables.
- May 10 is coming soon! Here are last-minute Mother's Day printable activities.
- Make these sweet printable cards for Mother's Day too!
- Send these fun printable cards for kids to color to the loved ones you miss so much.
Anne Carney is a California native who writes about travel, creativity, DIYs, and other lifestyle topics. When she's not looking for dogs to pet, you can find her adventuring mountainside with her camera.