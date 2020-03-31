10 FREE Coloring Pages from Brit + Co's Pattern Play Coloring Book
As we all find ourselves with a strange combination of more and less time, feelings of anxiety and uncertainty, and a drive to be creative, daily to-dos can feel pretty overwhelming. Luckily, coloring is not overwhelming at all. If you're like me, you might stress a tiny bit about going with traditional colors (should the trees be green?) or unconventional ones (purple trees, yes purple!), but other than that, coloring is an excellent way to zone out and focus on something simple and lovely. For me, coloring is almost like meditation. The act of filling in lines sets my mind at ease, and, in fact, it's been proven that picking up a hobby like coloring is great for the mind and body, helping cognitive, emotional and professional growth. Two birds, one creative stone, right?
It can also feel productive and calming — sort of the opposite of a Netflix binge (although if you haven't watched Tiger King yet, just give in). So with all of that in mind, we decided to share 10 of our favorite coloring pages from Brit + Co's Pattern Play coloring book! Download here, and feel free to color outside the lines :)
