Lacee Swan is a watercolor artist and fashion illustrator with a distinct style inspired by girls who love pop art, fashion, music and especially heart shaped sunglasses. She has a stationery and lifestyle brand with her whimsical illustrations. As well as a super cute coloring book series for tween girls that cultivates creativity, kindness, confidence and friendship. She has been commissioned by big brands and has live-sketched at many events. Including Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstroms, asos, Beautycounter + Ulta Beauty to name a few. When she doesn't have a pen or paint brush in hand she loves to extend her creativity in the kitchen with some fun retro tv show on for inspiration.