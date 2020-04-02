Here's How and Why to Make Your Own Protective Mask
All over the world, sewing machines are being dusted off in an effort to make protective masks. People are making masks for themselves and their families, for caregivers, hospital staff, grocery store clerks, and, honestly, for everyone.
My mom's been making masks and sent us a package with a mask for each member of our family — it's amazing and like a strange scene out of The Watchmen all at the same time. Some of our favorite brands like Baggu and Avocado Mattress have also shifted their production lines and partners to be focused on manufacturing masks, masks, and more masks.
Our friends over at Tea Collection have rallied their whole company around mask-making, and even sent over a tutorial on how to make your own mask. Before we get to the mask-making, here's a few notes about why wearing *any* kind of protective mask is a smart move.
- While homemade masks do not replace medical grade N95 masks, they do act as a barrier for reducing the spread of respiratory droplets.
- Wearing a mask when you go to the grocery store or gas station or any other errand will help protect you and those around you.
- When you wear a mask, you are WAY less likely to touch your face (even better if you add gloves to the mix — I'll admit, I've been wearing some pretty stylish dishwashing gloves to Whole Foods).
Ready to make your own mask? You can download the instructions here and we've even got a printable pattern for you to download.
You knew you were saving all those fabric scraps for something important!
The materials are simple, and so is the pattern. Time to bust out your sewing machine and DIY skills.
