20 Thoughtful Questions To Ask New Friends To Get To Know Them Better
Meeting up with someone for the first time can feel a lot like a first date. You're a little bit nervous, and you hope that you like them and that they like you. When you don't know someone very well, it's easy to rely on questions like "What do you do?" or "How was your weekend?" but it's always a good idea to have a few questions in your back pocket that go deeper.
Just like you and your old friends have shared interests, you'll have a lot to talk about if you can find things that you have in common (like movies or favorite foods) with your new friends. These 20 thought-provoking questions are specific, fun, and will help start your friendship off on the right foot. Plus, if you find out you both love scary movies or Thai food, you can meet up somewhere different next time!
- What's a childhood memory that makes you smile?
- Are you working on any hobbies that you're excited about?
- What's your favorite food?
- What's a topic that you could give an unprompted PowerPoint presentation on?
- What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?
- What's your favorite way to spend a weekend?
- What's your ideal vacation destination?
- How do you relax?
- What did you like best about your favorite subject in school?
- What's your favorite time of day?
- If you were a season, which one would you be?
- If you had a superpower, what would it be?
- What are your top three "no skip" songs?
- Is there a book or movie that's left a lasting impact on you?
- What's your go-to coffee or tea order?
- What's your favorite color?
- What's the best part of your job?
- Do you have a favorite dessert?
- What's your biggest pet peeve?
- If you could live in another decade, which one would you pick?
Featured image via Alex Starnes/Unsplash.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!