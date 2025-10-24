Grab your headphones, girlies!
7 "Spicy" Quinn Stories To Listen To If You Love Yearning
Unlike so many men out there, some of us women don’t just want a quick fix. In our deepest romantic fantasies, we crave guys who truly pine, ache, obsess, and maybe even beg a little.
But finding such intense yearning amongst today’s modern media library? It’s not always an easy task, even amidst stacked streaming services. That’s why Quinn is here to save the day and satisfy all your steamy needs.
The mobile app and website, designed by women, for women, offers “audio erotica” of all kinds that’ll take you on spicy journeys of love and longing. The best part? They’re not simply about physical attraction and actually involve intriguing plot lines.
So, without further ado, here are the best Quinn audio stories you absolutely queue up the next time you’re dying to feel adored.
Scroll to see which Quinn stories you should listen to if you love yearning!
Quinn
Hidden Harbor — Narrated by Christopher Briney
Hidden Harbor features the forbidden love story trope, focusing on a man named River’s interest in his brother’s ex-girlfriend, Drea. After they spend one night together, he tries to keep his distance, but in their tiny town, staying away from each other is practically impossible.
That’s how River winds up bumping into Drea at a coffee shop one morning, and again at a local beach bonfire later that same night. While sitting and laughing under the stars together, he ultimately asks her to join him in the surf hut. Spoiler alert: it’s there that River confesses his feelings, and things get a lot more complicated.
Quinn
The Muse – Narrated by Tom Blyth
If you’ve ever felt “hot for teacher,” then don’t sleep on The Muse, which centers on a secret affair between an aspiring composer named William and his new pupil, Aurelia.
In this tale, which takes place in London, William is hired by Lord Haddington to begin giving piano lessons to the Lord’s daughter. He agrees to take on the gig, but when he arrives for their first session, he’s immediately stunned by Aurelia’s beauty.
As they sit side by side at the piano, tension can’t help but build, and soon, their chemistry is undeniable. It just takes Aurelia running into William on a London street one day for their secret romance to start.
Quinn
The Trials – Narrated by Jamie Campbell Bower
This mystical rivals-to-lovers story centers on Theo Deschamps, who believes his family’s magical legacy will help him secure his place in the elite Black Ravens. But then, he finds out that his old academic enemy, Jane Warfield, is also fighting for a spot.
Once he lays his eyes on her at a recruitment meeting, he’s taken aback, too. So, Theo concocts a plan to keep Jane in his back pocket by inviting her to grab a drink and suggesting they team up. The twist? He secretly intends to stab her in the back at the end of the competition.
Yet, after they begin studying a clue together in the library, their feud morphs into an unexpectedly passionate moment that’s, sadly, interrupted and leaves Theo questioning everything.
Quinn
The Queen’s Guard – Narrated by Andrew Scott
Similar to The Trials, The Queen’s Guard also tackles the enemies-to-lovers trope. But this time, it’s more historically titillating than magically enchanting.
The protagonist is a man named Robb who’s ordered by the Queen to locate his ex, Mira, and take her back to the court. Why? Well, she just so happens to be the leader of the expanding Resistance.
Robb winds up spotting Mira at a market and lets her get away to not start a scene. Instead of capturing her then and there, he just visits her safe house, and the pair get into a heated sword fight that ends with some spicy teasing and a kiss.
He doesn’t go any further, but he does allow Mira to get away. And when he gets back to his room at the Queen’s palace later, he realizes a mysterious note is already waiting for him.
Quinn
The Misty Door – Narrated by Jesse Williams
Fantasy lovers who relish a slow burn must listen to The Misty Door, which follows Azra Cunningham as she’s tempted by a changeling named Solstice Starr.
The tale’s sweetness is almost reminiscent of innocent school days. First, Solstice lays out the rules of magic and changelings before inviting Azra on a coffee date. And there, as they sit together over hot cups of Joe, he admits to having a crush.
Azra takes the bait and begins dating Solstice, but soon, she confesses that she’s never even had her first kiss. And it doesn’t take long for Solstice to change that in true swoon-worthy fashion on her front porch.
Quinn
The Inventor’s Apprentice – Narrated by Thomas Doherty
Fans of time travel and heavy plotlines should immediately listen to The Inventor’s Apprentice, which focuses on the blossoming love story between Horatio Godkin, a famous inventor, and his new apprentice.
After Horatio puts out an ad seeking someone to help with his research, he interviews Arabella, and things don’t exactly stay professional. Rather, she kisses her new boss, and soon, they travel back in time to Ancient Rome, where they go on their first date, start living together, and begin working side by side.
But, it’s only after their romance takes off that Arabella learns the fatal truth Horatio had been hiding: he only has one year left to live.
Quinn
The Regent – Narrated by Lucien Laviscount
Last but certainly not least is The Regent, which perfectly combines Hollywood glamour with criminal attraction and enemies-to-lovers tension.
The protagonist, Peter Kelly, is the most successful jewel thief out there, and his next target is the Regent Diamond. Yet he’s far from the only person searching for the gem.
There’s another jewel thief, Katerina Laszlo, also known as “The Great Kat,” who’s on the same hunt. And Peter and Katerina happened to bump shoulders at a roaring party in Hollywood.
While at the rager, they come to realize the sought-after diamond isn’t actually there, and split up. Nonetheless, they later meet again after receiving a new tip at a different party.
Spoiler alert: that tip turns out to be a dead end, too, but the seed of intrigue between Peter and Katerina has already been planted. It just takes one more encounter at a third party for the pair to sneak away and share a secret kiss.
Looking for more entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!