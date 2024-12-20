6 "Steamy" Romance Book Trends Readers Were Totally Obsessed With This Year
The girls were reading this year — and reading a lot of romance books at that. And while you may think all romance books are some variation of sex and happily-ever-afters, there are way more different types of stories you can read, from "fated mates" to "friends-to-lovers." According to Tempt's co-founder and COO, Anna Baidachnaya says there are actually six very clear trends with the romance books that everyone loved this year, too — and they may shock you! We know romantasy books reigned supreme, but they didn't have all the fun.
The top romance trends readers kept reaching for — plus which books to read to get the best of them!
1. Fated Mates
Baidachnaya says, "2024 was a year of shifting fantasies. At the beginning of the year, women leaned into escapism, and Fated Mates reigned supreme. These stories of love destined by fate offer reassurance and hope, a comforting reminder that some things are meant to be."
Our top picks for fated mates romance books:
The God and the Gumihoby Sophie Kim
Kim Hani may look like human, but she's harboring a secret that has ties to her mythical past. She's reformed because, well, she's full and doesn't need to eat as much as she did. Now she spends her time helping customers at a café where a grumpy god named Seokga frequently visits.
They're forced to work together when a powerful demon starts causing trouble in the town they live in and it seems their plans are destined to fail at first. However, time reveals that some things are bound by fate...even the love they develop for each other.
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Ricki Wilde and Ezra cross paths after the funeral heiress moves to Harlem to escape the expectations of her family. But the more the latter tries to put distance between them, the more they're drawn together. Eventually, it's revealed that Ezra's been harboring secrets that transcend time and Ricki's at the center of it all.
Sex, Lies and Sensibility by Nikki Payne
Nora is completely shocked when she realizes her father kept secrets about the way she was conceived — and it weighs heavy on her. She's also managed to do something that's had a lasting impact on her, leaving her to depend on her sister and vice versa.
Though she and her sister have to find a way to save an inn, they realize they're in over their heads for several reasons. One happens to be Ennis "Bear" Freeman. He has low expectations of them until he senses something in Nora that stirs his passion.
It's clear something strong exists between them, but there's more to "Bear" than he's willing to share.
3. Werewolves and Shape Shifters
"As the year moved forward, we noticed a shift in preferences. By spring, the mystical allure of Werewolves and Shape Shifters captivated audiences. These tales resonate with listeners navigating personal transformations, offering an intriguing mix of wild passion and self-discovery," says Baidachnaya.
Our top werewolves and shape shifter picks:
Brideby Ali Hazelwood
Misery Lark decided to leave behind the politics of being a Vampyre coucilman's daughter by living undetected against normal beings. However, she's unable to refuse the call to perform her duty of marrying the Weres' alpha, Lowe Moreland.
He's as uneasy about their union as she is, but the difference is Misery has her eyes on one prize that she intends to reclaim by any means necessary.
Zodiac Rising by Katie Zhao
"A vampire, shapeshifter, mortal, and werewolf walk into a bar" isn't something you've heard before, but Zodiac Rising makes sure to introduce you to them anyway. They're an unlikely team, but none of that matters now that 12 zodiac statues are in the hands of evil.
To protect humanity and the mythical world, they'll have to band together to right the wrongs of history — that's if they can get along for five minutes.
So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison
Sometimes all you need is a new thirst for life to help you realize how much you've been running on auto pilot. Sloane Parker's in a loveless marriage and has stopped yearning for things until a birthday trip with her best friend Naomi changes everything. They meet a group of mysterious strangers that alter Naomi's reality and show her what she's been missing.
3. Alpha Males
"Alongside this, Alpha Males swept listeners off their feet, embodying strength, passion, and stability in uncertain times. These rugged, dominant heroes captured hearts month after month, holding their ground as perennial favorites," adds Baidachnaya.
Our top picks where alpha males really shined:
The Duke's Unexpected Love by Alexa Aston
James Jones goes from not understanding much about himself to learning he's related to the Duke of Seaton in a short amount of time. He starts adjusting to knowing who he is and finds his place in the elite society.
But then there's Sophie Grant and the seemingly bad luck that's followed her based on her dad's decisions. Things seem to change for the better when Josiah Grant, a wealthy man, comes into her life and becomes her husband. Instead of treating her as beneath him, Josiah gives her the tool to run his business.
Years later, James and Sophie meet each other which makes the former's heart go pitter patter. He doesn't care what the rest of society thinks and pursues her with brilliant fervor that generates ton of whispers.
Failure to Match by Kyra Parsi
Determined not to fail her difficult client Jackson Sinclair, Jamie puts her all into finding him the perfect love match. He may be insanely rich and handsome, but he's insufferable. Still, she concocts the perfect plan of knowing as much about him as possible.
Things go horribly wrong when Jackson catches her and she's forced to be monitored in a way for a month. But when Jamie starts to see Jackson for who he is, it gets harder to ignore how perfect they are for each other.
Blood of Dragonsby Penelope Barsetti
After being captured by Talon, Calista can't tell whether she should like or despise him. He's not completely evil, as there's more to him than he likes to show. Still, he's the reason for her suffering so she makes a pact with her dragon Inferno: get rid of the Death King.
When she takes up refuge with her uncle and Queen Eldinar, she signs her fate and the Death King comes to collect — except his appearance makes her realize just how much trouble she's in.
4. Enemies to Lovers
Baidachnaya says, "Toward the end of the year, modern and relatable themes took the spotlight. Enemies to Lovers, with its tension and emotional payoff, emerged as a late-year darling, showing how rivalry can transform into irresistible romance."
Books where enemies to lovers fell in defied the odds:
The Love Interestby Victoria Walters
Liv Jones is a librarian who has huge dreams of become an romance author, but you kind of need inspiration for that. Her problem is that she doesn't have any until her brother's best friend comes to visit. Aiden Rivers is the last person she wants to be around, but what's more frustrating is how attractive he is. Ironically, he gives her all the inspiration she needs to turn her book goals into reality.
But, she can't possibly be that inspired by him, right?
The Reason I Married Him by Meghan Quinn
Aubree Rowley's got a lot of baggage that doesn't make her the world's friendliest woman. It's surprising when she agrees to marry Wyatt Preston even though they can't stand each other. But, there's something in it for them.
This marriage grants Aubree farm land he's on while Wyatt will be able to snag the family cabin that's been promised to him.
They put on a show to make people believe they're in love, but they fall in love for real.
Right on Cue by Falon Ballard
Emmy Harper's known for her amazing writing skills in Hollywood, but that doesn't meant she gets it right every time. Because she took so long to settle on a main character, she's been tasked to be the center of Right on Cue.
To add to her irritation, she has to work with the annoying Grayson West. He's the perfect person to cast and Emmy knows this. He's so perfect that she wonders what it would be like if they took their relationship beyond a movie set.
5. Billionaire Romance
If You Give a Billionaire a Bride by Ann Einerson
Everly Townstead knows she shouldn't be thinking about her brother's rich best friend (Cash Stafford), especially knowing his family wants to stake their claim in. Yet, their 'marriage' trucks along despite her best attempts to pretend she doesn't feel anything for.
Til Heist Do Us Part by Sara Desai
Simi Chopra and her crew full of thieves did the unthinkable by stealing a diamond necklace, but they had the help of Jack Danger. Their problem? They get a little to cash happy and spend their shares of money.
As it turns out, the necklace they stole belonged to the mafia and they want it back ASAP. So, Simi and everyone rush to retrieve the diamond necklace from a rival. She'll also have to try to stay focused even though she can't stop looking at Jack.
Wild Love by Elsie Silver
Ford Grant went from being a successful billionaire to parenting a moody pre-teen, much to his dismay. To make matters worse, his best friend's sister is back.
Rosie Belmont has danger written all over her and dares to ask Ford for a job at his company. Even though he tries to ignore her, it gets harder each day until they decide to cross the lines with no care about repercussions.
