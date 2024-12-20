Brit + Co Logo
This Week’s Stories

verity movie cast
Entertainment

OMG, Dakota Johnson Just Joined The 'Verity' Movie Cast & I'm Spiraling

easy Christmas cookies
Christmas

These Easy Christmas Cookies Will Make Your Dreams Come True

Whitney Leavitt Taylor Frankie Paul tease the Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Season 2
Entertainment

'Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Is "Better" Than The First, According To Whitney Leavitt & Taylor Frankie Paul

whole foods deals
Food News & Menu Updates

7 “Impressive” Whole Foods Deals Will Save You Major Cash On Your Grocery Bill

Christmas Cookies From Around The World
Christmas

13 Yummy Christmas Cookies From Around The World

stuffed mushroom recipes thanksgiving appetizers
Appetizers

20 Stuffed Mushroom Recipes For The Best Christmas Appetizers

hallmark dating show small town setup
Entertainment

Hallmark’s First-Ever Dating Show Is Coming So Soon

outdated travel destinations 2025
Travel

12 "Outdated" Travel Destinations To Avoid In 2025 (Thanks, Overtourism!)

Paleo Christmas Cookies recipe
Christmas

Get Into The Spirit Of The Season With These Paleo Christmas Cookies

gray bob hairstyles
Hair

18 Flattering Gray Bob Hairstyles For Every Face Shape