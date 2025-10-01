For the girls who rewatched that "Dress" scene one-too-many times 🥵
Conrad Fisher Girlies! Chris Briney's Spicy 'Hidden Harbor' On Quinn Is For You
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
It's been weeks since the dramatic The Summer I Turned Pretty series finale, and let's be honest: I'm still thinking about Conrad Fisher. While he may not be a real person, Chris Briney certainly is, and he's giving us even more "Dress" vibes lately (IYKYK.) Briney recently narrated an audio erotica story for Quinn (your new favorite app) called Hidden Harbor, and it's giving Conrad's watch a run for its money. Wanna know more? We've got you covered!
Scroll to find out everything you need to know about Chris Briney's Hidden Harbor audio story for Quinn!
What is 'Hidden Harbor' about?
Hidden Harbor is a Quinn original story that follows River (Chris Briney) as he returns to his hometown over the summer to work at a dive bar and teach surfing...and he just so happens to accidentally fall in love with his brother's ex-girlfriend Drea in the process. Sound familiar?
Where this plot differs from our beloved The Summer I Turned Pretty, though, is that River doesn't know Drea dated his brother when they first meet. All River knows is that she has a "cheating ex" who didn't show up to the bar to pick up the rest of his stuff after their breakup.
But when River finds out? Yeah, let's just say things get complicated...complicated and oh-so hot.
How many episodes is 'Hidden Harbor'?
There are three episodes in Hidden Harbor. They include:
- "Episode One: Then"
- "Episode Two: Now"
- "Episode Three: Always"
Where can I listen to 'Hidden Harbor'?
You can listen to Hidden Harbor on Quinn. The subscription-based app is $7.99 a month or $59.99 — a relatively small price to pay for Chris Briney on repeat, IMO! 😉
What is Quinn?
Quinn is a subscription-based audio erotica app that hosts "spicy audio stories, dirty talk, and more." Chris Briney's Hidden Harbor is a "Quinn Original" story, but the app features many creators across the platform — you could even become an author and narrator yourself!
The subscription costs $7.99 a month or $59 a year (when billed annually).
Looking for more entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram so you never miss a thing!