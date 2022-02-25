3 Euphoria Makeup Tutorials That Will Take Your Beauty Routine Into Summer
If there's one thing that we can count on, it's that Euphoria makeup is back and better than ever this season, and there are multiple looks that I'm obsessed with. Ahead of Sunday's finale, I decided to recreate three of my favorites, with a little help from celebrity makeup artist Beck Wainner.
I'm so excited to break these looks out once summer hits, and the great thing about them is how customizable they are. Make them more intense for date night, or scale it back for your family vacay. The colors and shapes can also be customized to fit your face best — what's not to love!?
"All of season 2’s makeup looks have a few things in common, mainly fresh skin and catchy eyes, but most importantly the looks tell a story," Wainner says. I kept my face makeup pretty bare and natural so that the eyes could take center stage. Following Wainner's suggestions, I went about my natural routine (which included the primer that one of Euphoria's makeup artists Alex French loves irl!) but there were a few differences.
When I got to my blush, I used my beauty blender to focus it on the higher back half of my cheeks and in the outer parts of my eyes. I usually put it across my nose for that sunkissed look that's all over TikTok so I added a little bit there as well. Then I finished with highlighter and dewy setting spray.
"Just like that you’ll be ready for euphoria high!" Wainner says.
Optional Products:
- Youthforia Pregame Primer
- Foundation
- Concealer
- Blush
- Lip balm
- Highlighter
- Eyebrow pencil
- Mascara
- Setting spray
- Beauty Blender
- Eyelash curler
- Eyebrow spooly
Triple Threat
Image via HBO
Jules rocks this edgy yet sophisticated triple liner (with super cute space buns) during episode 4. It's a playful, casual option for anyone who doesn't want to wear a ton of color.
To be honest, I expected this look to be a lot easier than it actually was so don't worry if it takes you a couple tries! It helped once I figured out that drawing with the tip, and drawing lightly to keep the lines thin, would give me cleaner lines.
- First I went in with my e.l.f. Intense Waterproof Eyeliner Pen and traced my regular eyeliner shape.
- Then I added a line on the top and the bottom.
- I cleaned up the lines with my micellar water and a Q-tip. Done!
You can see the bottom liner goes a bit into the lash line, while the top hits to the left of the outer corner.
Customize it: Change the length or angle of the eyeliner to best fit the shape of your eye. You can also drop a line to make it two instead of three layers.
Super cute!! I approve this look for coffee shop dates and bonfires on the beach.
All That Glitters
Cassie's rhinestone winged eyeliner, which she wears in the first episode of season 2, is the thing of my dreams. It's just the right amount of girly and glam and is somehow both understated and eye-catching.
I kept that fresh face look from earlier, and replaced the black eyeliner with these face gems.
- I grabbed some rhinestones from Walmart and some clear Duo Lash Adhesive.
- Dot the glue in a "V" on your outer corner, place your gems, and you're done!
The "V" in the outer corner of my eye mimics the look of real eyeliner. I'd recommend going for gems that are a bit smaller if you can find them. I had to use what I could find but I really liked how this turned out! Easy and cute.
Customize it: Make a regular eyeliner shape instead of a "V" by placing the gems along your lash line so that they're touching. Curve up and out to mimic a cat eye!
I will be wearing this on all my grocery store runs from here on out.
It Ain't Easy Being Green
Image via HBO
Maddy wears this gorgeous, glittery makeup to see Lexi's play in episode 7. It's the perfect shade of springtime green and happens to match her top, which is a trend I am so glad is back.
All I needed to recreate this look was the e.l.f. Bite Size Eyeshadow Palette in Hot Jalapeño. Spicy.
- I used my finger to swipe some of the shimmery green shade across my eyelid and out towards my temple.
- Then I used an angled liner brush with the matte green to follow the natural shape of both the top and bottom of my eyelid.
- I'm not a huge fan of hard lines, so I used a fluffier brush to buff them out a bit.
I like the way that this look elongates the eye, and it brought out some green in my irises that I didn't know I had!
Customize it: Drop it down to one curve to draw the eye up or down depending on which shape you're going for.
This look would be super cute for any summer get togethers or even to see a movie. Go big or go home!
Follow us on Pinterest for more Euphoria makeup and all things beauty!
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!