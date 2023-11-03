You'll Never Believe Who's Headlining The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade This Year!
There are a number of time-honored Thanksgiving traditions, but one that stands out in my mind is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. From the larger than life balloons to the extremely talented performers, the parade is embedded into the Thanksgiving holiday for millions every single year. Whether you're someone who sits down and has their eyes glued to the screen, or you prefer to keep it on in the background as you go about all of the tasks of the day, here's everything you need to know about the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — including which iconic superstar is headlining!
When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
Photo by Cara Howe/NBC
The parade will take place on Thanksgiving day, November 24, 2023. If you're in NYC, you can watch the festivities live, but for those of us that aren't it will air on NBC and Peacock from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Who will host the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
Photo by Cara Howe/NBC
What's a parade without great hosts? This year, it will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker of Today. Roker actually first hosted the parade in 1995, so we're definitely in good hands here.
Who will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
Photo by Cara Howe/NBC
One of the best parts of the parade is all of the performers! This year we can expect to see the "Goddess of Pop," Cher, as the headlining act! Joining her will be Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, ENHYPEN, David Foster, and Katharine McPhee.
There will also be performances from Broadway numbers from & Juliet, Back to the Future: The Musical, How To Dance In Ohio, Shucked, and Spamalot. Josh Gad, best known for voicing Olaf from Frozen, will also make an appearance!
And, of course, the iconic Radio City Rockettes will be present and kicking for audiences' enjoyment.
What new balloons will be present at the Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade this year?
Photo by Cara Howe/NBC
This year there will be three new balloons added to the line-up! These newbies are Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blue Cat & Chugs, and Monkey D. Luffy. These new faces will round out the 25 balloons and six balloonicles expected to appear in the parade.
All in all, this is shaping up to be one of the best Macy's Thanksgiving Parades yet!
Header image via Cara Howe/NBC