These Are The Best NYC Hotels For Thanksgiving In The Big Apple This Year
There’s no debating that New York is the go-to travel destination for holiday jet setting — especially if you want to see lots of lights, big parades, and snow during the holly jolly season. But which accommodations will suit you the most kindly? Finding the perfect spot to rest your head after a day of holiday shenanigans is exhausting, but it’s also a crucial and baseline element of any trip. Save yourself a few hours of sifting through personal opinion-heavy Yelp reviews and get to booking because we’ve got you covered. Here are the best NYC hotels for Thanksgiving, from Macy's Day Parade proximity to Thanksgiving dining options!
The Chatwal
For a Thanksgiving stay that's both sleek and cozy, The Chatwall is the place to be. Located in the heart of the city, this hotel boasts a contemporary design that will make you feel right at home. Enjoy stunning city views, world-class dining, and the convenience of being a short stroll away from iconic holiday attractions like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Kixby Hotel
If you're looking for a blend of classic charm and modern comfort, the Kixby Hotel is your best bet. This boutique hotel oozes vintage vibes with a contemporary twist. The roaring fireplace in the lobby and elegant rooms provide the perfect setting for a cozy Thanksgiving getaway. Plus, its central location makes it a breeze to explore the city's festive wonders.
The Plaza
For an opulent Thanksgiving experience, The Plaza needs no introduction. This iconic New York landmark combines luxury, history, and grandeur. Enjoy the legendary Palm Court's holiday tea, take a stroll through Central Park just across the street, and bask in the lavishness of one of the city's most celebrated hotels. You have to live out your Kevin McCallister fantasy at least once.
The NoMad Hotel
The NoMad Hotel, located in the vibrant NoMad neighborhood, offers a unique blend of bohemian elegance and luxury. With its cozy rooms, exquisite dining experiences, and the warmth of its library, it's the perfect place to unwind during the Thanksgiving season.
The Ritz-Carlton New York
Imagine waking up to a Thanksgiving morning with stunning views of Central Park. The Ritz-Carlton provides exactly that and more. Luxurious rooms, impeccable service, and proximity to iconic holiday events make this hotel a top choice for an unforgettable holiday in the city.
The St. Regis New York
Indulge in timeless elegance at The St. Regis New York. Located in the prestigious Midtown East neighborhood, this hotel offers an unmatched level of luxury. Its King Cole Bar, home to the original Bloody Mary cocktail, is a must-visit during your Thanksgiving stay.
The Langham
New York's modern gem, The Langham, offers a blend of contemporary design and comfort. With spacious rooms and a central location, it's the perfect base for exploring the city's Thanksgiving festivities.
Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton
Located at 32nd Street and Broadway, this historic hotel is mere steps away from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route, making it super convenient for anyone trying to catch a float or two first thing in the morning! And feel free to leave the cooking to the professionals and stop by their restaurant, The Press Club Grill, to get a lovely a pre-fix meal for two Thanksgiving night.
New York Hilton Midtown
This hotel is so close to the parade route, you can literally watch it from your room if you book just right. Depending on your price range, you can book rooms with a vantage point from a low floor, a high floor, a side view, or a full view. The parade is such a priority for the hotel that they've even detailed everything you need to know right here.
Conrad New York Midtown
Much like the New York Hilton Midtown, you can book rooms specific to views of the parade route on 6th Avenue at the Conrad New York Midtown. The hotel also has a gathering the morning of the parade in the hospitality suite where eligible guests can gather before meeting in the outdoor viewing area the morning of the parade.
Header image via St. Regis