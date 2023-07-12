A Complete Timeline of 'RHOBH' Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship
ICYMI, there is major drama surrounding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s OG Kyle Richards and hubby Mauricio Umansky (affectionately referred to as “Mo”), and the tea is piping hot.
The pair, who met in 1994 and married two years later have reportedly “separated” for the first time (that we know of) surrounding rumors of an ongoing relationship between Kyle and country music singer Morgan Wade. While Kyle adamantly denies her relationship with Morgan, fans can’t help but speculate that may not be the case.
“In regards to the news that came out about us today…” Kyle and Mauricio shared on Instagram. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”
Still, between their daughters no longer tagging their mom on social media (despite tagging everyone else), Morgan increasingly appearing on Kyle’s IG while Mauricio fades away, the pair’s matching heart rings (Which is very reminiscent of Tom Sandoval’s and Raquel Leviss’s matching necklaces, mind you.) and constant traveling together – the rumor of their relationship isn’t completely unfounded.
Here’s the full timeline of Kyle and Mauricio’s decades-long relationship.
1994: Kyle meets Mauricio and they get engaged
The couple met at a Los Angeles nightclub when she was 23 and he was 24 and were engaged by the end of the year. At the time, Richards was divorced from her first husband, with whom she shares a daughter, Farrah."I was just so happy and excited — it was a dream for me," Richards told The Knot in 2021. "The moment we started dating, I just felt like he was the one."
1996: Kyle and Mauricio get married and welcome their first child
Although the couple planned on a spring wedding, news of Kyle’s pregnancy moved the date up to January. By June, the newly married couple welcomed their first daughter together, Alexia.
2000: The couple welcome their second daughter together
Kyle gave birth to their second daughter together (third including Farrah), Sophia.
2008: Kyle and Mauricio welcome their third daughter
Richards and Umansky's youngest daughter, Portia, was born two years before the premiere of RHOBH, rounding out the family of six.
2010: “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premieres on Bravo
The Bravo gods blessed us with this one. 2010 marked the advent of one of Bravo’s greatest shows to date, featuring none other than Kyle and her family.
2011: Mauricio launches The Agency
Mauricio co-founded The Agency, a boutique luxury real estate agency in 2011, which has since sold over $41 billion in total sales volume. They employ more than 800 agents and have more than 60 offices in eight countries and counting, with even further plans for expansion. Mauricio and his firm have represented some of the world’s most noteworthy properties, like the Playboy Mansion in 2016, boast several listings well above $100 million and have completed record-breaking transactions. The firm is the subject of Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, and features Mauricio and daughters(-slash-real-estate-agents) Alexia and Farrah.
March 2013: Mauricio says his marriage has no secrets
"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other,” Mauricio told PEOPLE at Cirque Du Soleil's One Night For One Drop benefit show in Las Vegas in March 2013.Apparently, he and Richards never worried about secrets in their marriage being exposed once they signed on for RHOBH. "We don't have any secrets to hide," he added. "That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."
2015: Kyle and Mo are BFFs
Before romance comes friendship – at least for these two. "We're a really good match," Kyle told PEOPLE in December 2015. "We get along really well, actually better than you see on television!"
"We're best friends," added Mauricio. "We actually enjoy each other. She's funny, she makes me laugh. I don't have big guys nights out; Kyle is the person I want to spend most of my time with."
2017: The Umanskys move, and get robbed
After seeing one of Mo’s listings, Kyle immediately fell in love and the family packed up their Bel Air mansion for life in the Valley.
"It's not like anything you would see in Los Angeles normally, and I just fell in love and my husband did too," Kyle shared.
Unfortunately, the couple fell victim to a major burglary later that year. Over $1 million in jewelry and handbags were stolen from the couple's new Encino home as the family vacationed in Aspen, CO over the New Year.
"Everything was taken," Richards told PEOPLE in January 2018. "Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children's baby bracelets. Obviously those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can't replace. They're completely invaluable."
2019: The couple become philanthropists
Kyle and Mauricio were still going strong, even beginning to host annual fundraisers for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. These parties have become a staple on RHOBH, each year growing in extravagance and raising over six figures.
"When Mauricio was born, he had a blood disease called neutropenia," Kyle revealed in a RHOBH episode. "He spent a good part of his life in Children's Hospital. So when we think about where we want to put our energy and our appreciation into, it's Children's Hospital Los Angeles."
2021: Kyle and Mauricio celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary
It takes a lot to get to 25 years of marriage — and they did it (seemingly happily)!
2022: We’re talking about MONEY, honey! (And a potential new lover.)
2022 was a huge year for the Richards-Umansky clan. The family sells their Bel Air mansion following a few years on the market, along with listing their Aspen vacation home. Netflix announces (and premieres) Buying Beverly Hills, and Mauricio’s book, The Real Deal, is released. Despite all of this, the family welcomes their sixth dog, a puppy named Smokey, into the mix.In February, Kyle and Morgan were first spotted together, enjoying a meal amongst mutual friends and Kyle’s daughter, Sophia. “The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries,” Kyle wrote. Since then, the two have made several appearances together on social media and IRL. In September, Kyle and Morgan were pictured at the 21st Annual Americana Honors & Awards in Nashville and the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
January 2023: Kyle turns 54
Kyle’s birthday was celebrated with plenty of love in the air — at least on Mauricio’s end. "Happy Birthday to my Queen the love of my life," he captioned a carousel of images on Insta. "You bring life, love, happiness to all our lives and to everyone around you. Thank you for all our years and all our future years. You get better and better. I Love you ❤️ I couldn't do it without you. XOXO."
April 2023: Mauricio shuts down rumors that he's divorcing Kyle
Kyle was spotted sans wedding ring, leading fans to speculate on the status of her marriage. The real estate mogul shut down those rumors on Bravolebs Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's Two T's In a Pod podcast, sharing "we're not getting divorced…I mean it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline." Apparently, we can expect to see more of him and Kyle Umansky directly addressing the rumors in the upcoming season of RHOBH.
July 2023: News of Kyle and Mo’s separation hits the press
After months of divorce rumors, an insider told PEOPLE that "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof." The source added, "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."
Their joint statement regarding divorce rumors was released the same day, opening insight into their marriage. "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they said. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."
Shortly after the news of their separation, Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen confirmed that "this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape or form, that’s all I’ll say.”
The Kyle/Mauricio/Morgan storyline does seem very similar to that of Vanderpump Rules’s Scandoval, with Bravo cameras reportedly picking up to catch the fallout of the rumors and separation for the end of Season 13 – so it’s hard to tell the legitimacy of the scenario.
What do you think? Are Kyle and Mauricio together for the long haul? Let us know @BritandCo!
Header image courtesy of Casey Durkin/Bravo.
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.