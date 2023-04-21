ICYMI: Denise Richards Is Returning To “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”
No matter how you feel about Denise Richards, you can’t deny her appetite for dramaand entertaining antics. After a three year hiatus from the Real Housewives franchise, the soap opera star and former Playboy model is returning to our favorite group of Beverly Hills women for season 13.
Though the former housewife won’t return full time, we can expect to see her in a guest capacity throughout the season.
“I have filmed some episodes,” Richards told Variety in Cannes. Richards was in town to promote her latest drama series, Paper Empire, at Canneseries. “And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”
According to Richards, no one planned on her return to the franchise. “This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment,” Richards said. “I was at [Garcelle Beauvais’] screening as a friend – like a real friend – I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life”
“The next day, I was asked to go to some events – and so it’s been actually fun,” she added.
Her return comes in wake of a cast shake up, following the departure of longtime Housewife Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, who was only a member of the franchise for one season.
In her interview with Variety, Richards reflected on her two seasons of the show, which saw her pinned against Rinna and embroiled in a whole lot of drama with former Housewife Brandi Glanville.
“When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty,” Richards said. “I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group.”
“I also think it’s great to show you can have fun,” Richards continued. “But I don’t think it’s a positive message to try and tear people down. You can have your opinions, but don’t try to tear people down. I don’t think it’s right. I mean, that part I don’t like.”
According to Richards, we won’t see her caught up in any drama anytime soon. “I feel like I didn’t get sucked into it,” Richards said. “I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera. And I think you know what? Don’t self-produce. Just be yourselves. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically. Leave it at that and have fun with it.”
As a guest, Richards won’t hold the treasured diamond in promo shots, but we can certainly count on her presence in the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this year.
What do you think about this Housewife’s return? Let us know in the comments below!
Stay updated on all the latest reality TV news with Brit + Co.
Photo Courtesy of Bravo
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.