Catch Up On All 8 Reese Witherspoon's Book Club 2024 Picks
Discovering Reese Witherspoon's book club is the best thing that's happened to me in the past year because her picks have genuinely reignited my love for fiction. I can read celebrity memoirs and dig into cookbooks all day, but I missed stories that don't always have anything to do with reality.
Give me enemies-to-lovers, secret identities, and spooky homes. I want to be swept away by women's adventures, the decisions they make, and the regrets they have. Okay, some of these themes sound more realistic than not — and I'm not knocking it. Still, these stories sweep me away into someone else's world.
No matter what you're looking for, I can confidently say Reese's 2024 book club picks have covered every theme and more! If you haven't read them yet, here's a full recap of everything from January to now!
January 2024 Pick
First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston
Evie Porter is who she says she is, but no one else suspects that except her and the mysterious employer she has. Her latest job involves moving to a new town to infiltrate the life of a new target named Ryan Summer.
It should be easy since she's good at what she does, but she's starting to imagine what it'll be like to truly have a future with Ryan. torn between her heart and her job, 'Evie' has to do everything she can to complete her latest mission without fail.
She doesn't anticipate the games her employer is willing to play to cover his own tracks though.
February 2024 Pick
Redwood Court by DéLana R.A. Dameron
Mika Tabor loves listening to her family recount stories from their past and often has a front row seat to the hard moments they face. She learns about the love that binds her grandparents together, why her parents work so hard, and gets to know the neighbors of Redwood Court.
From the days of Jim Crow to unplanned pregnancies and subsequent death, the stories of Mika's families are so vivid that you'll want to start learning more about what ties your family together.
March 2024 Pick
Anita De Monte Lasts Laugh by Xochitl Gonzalez
Rising Star Anita de Monte's legacy has almost been forgotten until an art history student named Raquel starts researching more about her. As she works on her final thesis, she feels like she doesn't fit in with her classmates due to being a minority.
This all seems to change when she starts dating an older art student who happens to be wealthy. Things start to suddenly seem easier as she beings socializing with people she normally wouldn't. Her new status doesn't feel odd until she begins drawing parallels between her life and Anita de Monte's.
April 2024 Pick
The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo
Marilyn Connolly and David Sorenson fall in love without any expectations, but life has a lot in store for them.
They have four daughters — Wendy, Violet, Liza, and Grace — whose lives are seemingly filled will turmoil. From the eldest grief-stricken daughter to the youngest untruthful one, the Sorensons never have a dull moment.
Things are shaken up even more when one of the sister's children shows up after being given away for adoption. Teenaged Jonah's arrival causes the Sorensons to come to terms with the lives they're living and the pasts they haven't reconciled with.
April 2024 Pick
How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang
Helen Zhang and Grant Shepard haven't seen each other in a while, but there's still tension between them after a tragic accident changed their lives.
Ironically, they're both successful with Helen being a bestselling author and Grant being a screenwriter. Still, they haven't crossed paths until the latter finds himself working on the TV adaptation of one of Helen's young adult books.
It goes about as well as you think, but Helen begins wondering — has she been unfairly judging Grant for the past 13 years? And can she set those feelings aside for new ones?
June 2024 Pick
The Unwedding by Ally Condie
July 2024 Pick
The Cliffs by J. Courtney Sullivan
Jane Flanagan used to visit a dilapidated Victorian house as a teen to seek refuge from her own home. She spent her days wandering its halls, imagining what it must've been like to live there. It's why she's drawn back to the house decades later. Well, there's also the grave mistake that's about to upend her career and marriage. But, the house looks nothing like she remembered it.
It's been renovated by a new owned named Genevieve and looks way too put together. But, no amount of renovations can convince Genevieve that her new home isn't haunted by ghosts from the past. What's even worse is that Genevieve may be experiencing guilt from a decision she's made.
So, Jane sets out to uncover who used to live there and what happened during their stay.
August 2024 Pick
Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell
Shiloh and Cary were best of friends who used to spend every waking moment together. They often talked about their dreams and how nothing would change the way they felt about each other.
But time passed by and they stopped communicating. Shiloh isn't even sure Cary would want to see or talk to her given how long they haven't talked. Luckily an old friend's wedding pulls the two former best friends into each other's orbits again.
To Shiloh's surprise, Cary hasn't forgotten about her and wants to talk about everything.
