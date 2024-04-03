Reese's Book Club Pick Seven Days In June Is Getting The TV Show Treatment
As much as I love to sit down for a movie night, I'll be the first to admit a multi-season TV show can give you way more time with the plot, the characters, and the arcs. Exploring titles like Gilmore Girls, Bridgerton, and Palm Royale simply wouldn't be the same jammed into two-hour movies. Telling a story over the course of a few months allows you to go deeper into *all* the details, which is why I'm so excited for the Seven Days In June TV show. The novel was a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick in 2021, and makes for an incredible read (which is only proven by its 152K Goodreads ratings). Here's everything we know about the new TV show!
Is Seven Days in June a series?
Yes, Seven Days in June is being turned into a TV series for Prime Video! Deadline confirmed the adaptation in February 2024, and announced that Felicia Pride will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer with her Honey Chile production company. Author Tia Williams will also executive produce.
When is the Seven Days in June TV show coming out?
I'm expecting us to get more news on Seven Days in June throughout 2024, with a late-2025 release date.
What is the book Seven Days in June about?
Seven Days in June follows two writers: single mom Eva and isolated Shane. When their paths cross at a literary event in New York City, they pretend not to know each other — even though they spent a romantic week together 15 years ago and have been using their books to write to each other ever since. Throughout the next seven days of the summer, Eva feels conflicted between wanting to push Shane away, and wanting to ask why he broke her heart in the first place.
How old is Eva in Seven Days in June?
Eva is 32 years old at the beginning of Seven Days in June (which is also the present day). When she met Shane for the first time 15 years earlier, she was 17 years old. Shane is the same age as Eva, making him 17 and 32 during their two meetings as well.
What are the trigger warnings for Seven Days in June?
Like any good book, Seven Days in June deals with a ton of themes, situations, and experiences people go through today. Tia Williams dives into poverty, foster care, abuse, addiction, and motherhood in an honest and impactful way.
