Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club Pick For November Is In!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Did you know November is National Native American Heritage Month? Reese Witherspoon does, and she's excited for readers to get to know Nemonte Nenquimo's story with her book club. Indigenous people have long deserved to have their stories and activism championed, so we're excited one of the year's most inspiring memoirs will be in more readers' hands! Here's everything you should know about the latest book club pick!
When did Reese's Book Club announce its November pick?
Reese's Book Club made the exciting announcement almost a week ago — and it was met with plenty excitement from fans! One person wrote, "Yes! This is SUCH. AN. AMAZING. MEMOIR. 👏" while another said, "Incredibly powerful and moving 🥹🤍."
We can't wait to dig into this inspiring read!
What has Reese Witherspoon said about it?
Reese Witherspoon is excited about November's pick for several reasons. She said it's "an unforgettable memoir about fighting for your home and your heart" before adding how she was "moved by this story." You know if Reese was moved, it's gonna be a good one — that woman knows how to pick a book!
What is 'We Will Be Jaguars' about?
Unlike most of Reese's Book Club picks, We Will Be Jaguars is Nemonte Nenquimo's memoir. Beginning with her birth in Ecuador's Amazon forest, Nenquimo found herself belonging to the Waorani tribe. From learning how to identify the healing components of nature and telling stories, she was immersed in her tribe's culture until she decided to briefly leave to study with missionaries.
However, Nenquimo answered her ancestors call to remember where she comes from and she began focusing on climate change. She's led the initiative against Big Oil that's harming the Amazon and has gone toe to toe with various groups, even some of those she once studied with.
With her husband Mitch Anderson's help, she hopes We Will Be Jaguars continues debunking horrific myths about indigenous culture by introducing readers to their beautiful history.
Shop Reese's Book Club November Pick Here!
Amazon
We Will Be Jaguarsby Nemonte Nenquimo and Mitch Anderson
