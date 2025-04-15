Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

The Easiest Way To Remove Stains From Your Carpet & Upholstery

remove stains
Shutterstock
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezApr 15, 2025
Ever since I adopted a puppy three years ago, rugs have been my biggest home regret. Don’t get me wrong — I love rugs. As a home decor enthusiast, they’re one of my favorite ways to cozy up a space. But during those chaotic puppy months, my rugs took a serious beating. Even my go-to professional carpet cleaner couldn’t save my favorite one.

Now that my dog is house-trained, things are much more manageable. I rely on Rocco + Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator for the occasional accident — it’s been a lifesaver for removing lingering smells (the worst!). I also picked up a Wirecutter-approved Bissell Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner to handle any messes and give my rugs a fresh spring clean.

But you don't have to splurge on a carpet cleaner or sprays for most everyday stains. From spilled drinks to tracked-in mud, here's a simple solution you can make right at home.

Here's a tried-and-true way to treat stains with household items.

remove stains

Shutterstock

First, Don’t Rub It In

No crying over spilled milk, or wine or soda. As soon as a spill happens, gently blot the stain with a clean cloth or paper towel to absorb as much liquid as possible. Rubbing only spreads the stain and pushes it deeper into the fibers.

remove stains on carpet

Shutterstock

DIY A Vinegar-Soap Solution

This solution is great for most household stains. Mix 1-part white vinegar with 2 parts water and a drop of dish soap in a spray bottle. Lightly mist the stain, let it sit for 5–10 minutes, then blot with a clean cloth.

baking soda for stains

Amazon

Add Baking Soda for Odors and Grease

For stains that leave behind an odor or grease, sprinkle baking soda directly onto the stain. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes (or overnight for tough odors), then vacuum it up before spot-cleaning.

remove stains

Shutterstock

Use Cold Water for Protein-Based Stains

Blood, dairy, or egg-based spills? Use cold water in your vinegar solution to treat these as hot water can set the stain. Blot gently and repeat until it lifts.

club soda for stains

Amazon

Add Bubbles For Wine or Juice Stains

Pour a bit of club soda over red wine or juice stains, then blot immediately. The carbonation helps lift the stain and keeps it from setting. You can finish off with your vinegar-soap solution.

brush for stains

Amazon

Use a Soft Brush for Dried Stains

For older or dried stains, apply your vinegar-soap solution and gently scrub with a soft-bristle brush. Let it sit, then blot and rinse with a damp cloth.

blot stains

Shutterstock

Test Before You Tackle

Always test any cleaner or solution on a hidden spot first to make sure it won’t discolor or damage your rug or upholstery.

