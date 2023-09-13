Give Lunchtime The Star Treatment With The New Reneé Rapp Sweetgreen Bowl
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
You can now order Sweetgreen just like superstar Reneé Rapp would, thanks to a fun new partnership between the actress-singer and the widely-adored health food chain. If you weren’t aware, Rapp is a self-appointed Sweetgreen salad connoisseur – a title earned only after months of broadcasting her love for the bowls (and more specifically, the Spicy Cashew Dressing) all over social media.
“Anyone who knows me knows how obsessed I am with Sweetgreen,” Rapp said in a press release. “The custom bowl became my go-to over the years, both for late nights at the studio or even just quick lunches. I’m thrilled to finally share that order with my fans and Sweetgreen lovers around the country. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”
The collaboration literally gives you a backstage pass to Rapp’s mealtime routine. The official title of the dish is The Reneé Rapp Bowl, and it includes tons of healthy goodies: cucumber, red onion, and red cabbage pile on top a bed of spring mix with juicy tomatoes and spicy broccoli for some extra zest. The order is finished with a scoop of roasted tofu for added protein, cilantro, and, of course, Reneé’s favorite Spicy Cashew Dressing.
“The Spicy Cashew Dressing is amazing, and it's been a new addition to my life in the last year,” Rapp exclusively told PEOPLE. “I switched from Lime Cilantro Jalapeño Vinaigrette with hot sauce to the Spicy Cashew, which was a big deal in my household.”
Image via Sweetgreen
Rapp is fresh off the release of her debut album, Snow Angel, and is quickly gearing up to jet off on the Snow Hard Feelings Tour. Her partnership with Sweetgreen goes beyond the bowl, though, offering fans the unique chance to not only see Rapp in concert, but meet her, too!
Four fans that enter the Meet & Greens Sweepstakes will be selected at random to receive a set of two free concert tickets with meet-and-greet passes (!!!) for either the Los Angeles, CA or Austin, TX shows. Winners will also get an additional $100 Sweetgreen credit to fuel up before the music starts. Read the fine print and find more details here.
The Reneé Rapp Bowl is available to order in the Sweetgreen app for pickup or delivery nationwide starting September 13, and will stick around until October 23. We can’t wait to try it!
Stay on top of the latest food news with Brit + Co.
Images via Sweetgreen.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.