We Finally Have A Cast For The Mean Girls Movie Musical
Mean Girls is the movie of the 2000s. With a killer cast (hello, Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams!) and some of the most quotable lines ever (“That’s why her hair is so big…it’s full of secrets”), this is one movie we can watch anytime of year.
Tina Fey told Playbill in 2020 that the Mean Girls musical (which opened on Broadway in 2017) was getting its own screen adaptation, and we’ve been on pins and needles for each and every update. Luckily for all of us, Broadway World reported that production started this week!
We’ve seen all of the recent movie musicals like In The Heights, Dear Evan Hansen, and West Side Story, and we know this new film is going to be so fetch — especially considering some of the Broadway cast are reprising their roles. Keep reading for everything we know about the movie, and keep checking back here for more updates.
What is “Mean Girls” about?
Mean Girls follows former homeschooler Cady through her first year at public high school. She only needs one day to understand that a trio of popular girls called the Plastics run the school. With the help of her new friends Janis and Damien, Cady decides to infiltrate the group and bring down the hierarchy from the inside.
Are they remaking “Mean Girls”?
This Mean Girls isn’t a remake, at least not in the traditional sense. The new film will be a stage-to-screen adaptation based on the 2017 Broadway musical.
Is there going to be a “Mean Girls 3”?
As of now, there are no plans for a Mean Girls 3 (the sequel to the original released in 2011). However, with a new cast, as well as a soundtrack that isn’t in the original Mean Girls, this adaptation will feel like a whole new movie.
Who’s starring in “Mean Girls”?
This cast is full of amazing names like Angourie Rice (Honor Society), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), and Jaquel Spivey (Broadway’s A Strange Loop). The Office’s Jenna Fischer and The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Chris Briney are also set to star, while Mean Girls musical alums Reneé Rapp (Regina George) and Ashley Park (Gretchen Weiners Original Broadway Cast) have also joined the cast.
Who else is in the film?
\u201cAmanda Seyfried confirms to @etnow that the original \u2018Mean Girls\u2019 cast wants roles in the musical movie:\n\n\u201cI'm still hoping for a miracle. It's not really up to us. Is it? All four of us are in. 100% into it.\u201d\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1677476947
We don’t have confirmation whether the OG quartet of the film will return for the adaptation, but according to Amanda Seyfried, all four would love to make a cameo.
Tina Fey and Tim Meadows starred as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall in the original film, respectively, and are returning in the same roles.
When does the movie come out?
We don’t have a release date yet but we’re hoping to see Cady and the Plastics on our screens before the end of 2023.
Where can I watch “Mean Girls”?
The new adaptation will be available on Paramount+, and you can watch the original Mean Girls on Amazon.
Who’s writing the music?
The 2017 musical was written by Jeff Richmond (music) and Nell Benjamin (lyrics). We can’t wait to hear our favorite songs like “Apex Predator” and “World Burn.”
Listen To The Mean Girls Original Broadway Cast Recording Here
